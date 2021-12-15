'Attack' Teaser: John Abraham Gets Into Commando Mode, Shows Off Spectacular Action Stunts

After giving a spectacular performance in Satyameva Jayate 2, John Abraham is back again with yet another action drama Attack. The makers of the upcoming film recently piqued the curiosity of the fans while releasing the teaser that showed John in a commando mode. Apart from John, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.

The forthcoming film Attack is slated to hit the screens next year on Republic Day. It has been directed and written by Lakshya Raj Anand. Ratna Pathak Shah, Prakash Raj, Vikas Sharma, and Shefali Ganguly are also said to be a part of the film.

The intriguing teaser of the film opens up with bomb blasts visuals that leave all in shocked stats after losing their loved ones. A broken John who lost one of his close ones is seen sitting next to the mortal remains and crying. A worried Jacqueline Fernandez is seen rushing to the spot in a saree, which is probably the uniform of a flight attendant.

Attack makers release intriguing teaser. Watch

As the video progresses, it shows John getting some chip implants and a voice declaring, “all vitals are normal, you are ready to serve soldier.” The video also shows a glimpse of Rakul Preet Singh surrounded by army choppers. The teaser is filled with spectacular visuals and action sequences that are sure to leave the fans glued to their phones. There were scenes of guns and missiles as John and his team fight in the Parliament.

The teaser of the film was released just days ahead of the actor’s 49th birthday on December 17. John who will be seen playing the titular role has deleted all posts from his Instagram account without revealing the reason behind it. His sudden move has left his fans worried who assumed that his account might have been hacked which resulted in his Instagram posts and display pictures being deleted. Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Attack, the actor will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s directorial Ek Villain Returns which is slated to release theatrically on July 8, 2022.

Image: Instagram/Penmovies