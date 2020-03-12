Atul Kasbekar's Tweet Lauds BMC's Methods Of Handling The Coronavirus Outbreak

Atul Kasbekar is an Indian fashion photographer and a notable film producer. Atul Kasbekar returned from Australia amidst the news of Coronavirus outbreak on Monday, March 9, 2020. He took to Twitter to let people know how Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is following up on citizens who are coming back to the country about their health. Take a look at the full story below.

Atul Kasbekar returns from Australia amid Coronavirus scare: ‘Just got a follow-up call from a BMC doc asking if I’m ok’

Atul Kasbekar recently returned to Mumbai after spending time in Australia. The photographer was quite impressed with the BMC’s efficient and informative method they have implemented to handle the Coronavirus outbreak. Take a look at what the producer tweeted via Twitter.

I flew back from Australia on Monday morning

Filled a form at airport n exited in 10’



Just got a follow up call from a @mybmc doc asking if I’m ok



He listed any possible symptoms n gave details of whom to connect wt if any



Very impressed wt follow up

Well done👍🏽@AUThackeray — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) March 12, 2020

As one can see Atul Kasbekar composed the above tweet to praise the BMC's efforts. According to Kasbekar, BMC professionals are doing a great job in tackling the Coronavirus outbreak by following-up with people and letting them know about the symptoms of the deadly virus and also by providing helpline numbers that can attend if the symptoms do show up. Amidst all the Coronavirus confusions going about in the world, it is great to see BMC of Mumbai city taking such initiatives for the safety of the citizens.

Atul Kasbekar's fans hailed the efforts of the BMC and showered praises in the comment section Atul's tweet. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 or Coronavirus cases across India, including foreign nationals, has gone up to 73. Out of these 73 people, 56 are Indian citizens. The State of Kerala is leading the maximum number of Coronavirus victims with 17 positive cases.

