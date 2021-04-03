Atul Kasbekar Reviews Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet', Argues 'not His Best'

Christopher Nolan's sci-fi espionage thriller Tenet recently released on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video and filmmaker Atul Kasbekar is not impressed with the film. Kasbekar in his own way reviewed the film and confessed that even though he's a huge Nolan fan, he considers Tenet 'not his best' film.

He also wrote that he will have to watch the film a few times more to completely understand it. Actor Gulshan Devaiah in response wrote, "Also watch the 7million YouTube videos explaining Tenet ... but you’ll still not get all of it until eventually you’ll be more accepting of life in general.. one can’t get everything one desires."

To this, Kasbekar said, "I’ll ask dimple ji for her concise explanation instead? Faster." [sic] Tenet marked Dimple Kapadia's Hollywood debut.

Billed as a globetrotting game of international espionage with a time-bending element at the centre, the film features John David Washington in the lead alongside Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Michael Caine, and Clemence Poesy.

The Warner Bros film, originally scheduled for a July 2020 release, opened in theatres of 70 countries last August in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Grossing over USD 363 million worldwide, Tenet released in India in December 2020. The film is currently nominated for two Oscars -- best achievement in visual effects and best achievement in production design -- at the 93rd Academy Awards, to be held on April 25.

Reactions to Kasbekar's tweet

Nothing beats Inception and Interstellar. It's hard to keep up with that insanity. — Keshav Chugh (@keshavchugh) April 2, 2021

It is most difficult movie of Nolan yet. — Amit Dubey / à¤…à¤®à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¦à¥à¤¬à¥‡ (@amitdubeyp) April 2, 2021

A tad too complex imo. It's good to have the audience puzzled, but clueless is not appreciated. — Akhil (@Parteyta) April 2, 2021

Me and my friends watched it in theatres and honestly speaking we got a headache trying to understand the movieðŸ¤£ — Farhan Mistry (@frhanreddevil) April 2, 2021

To be honest, it's a great visual experience. The movie isn't that great.

Th acting, editing, background score and cinematography tho â¤ï¸ — Kamran Musstafa (@kami3012) April 2, 2021



