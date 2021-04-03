Last Updated:

Atul Kasbekar Reviews Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet', Argues 'not His Best'

Atul Kasbekar in his own way reviewed the film and confessed that even though he's a huge Nolan fan, he considers Tenet, 'not his best' film. Read here —

Atul Kasbekar

Christopher Nolan's sci-fi espionage thriller Tenet recently released on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video and filmmaker Atul Kasbekar is not impressed with the film. Kasbekar in his own way reviewed the film and confessed that even though he's a huge Nolan fan, he considers Tenet 'not his best' film.

He also wrote that he will have to watch the film a few times more to completely understand it. Actor Gulshan Devaiah in response wrote, "Also watch the 7million YouTube videos explaining Tenet ... but you’ll still not get all of it until eventually you’ll be more accepting of life in general.. one can’t get everything one desires."

To this, Kasbekar said, "I’ll ask dimple ji for her concise explanation instead? Faster." [sic] Tenet marked Dimple Kapadia's Hollywood debut. 

Billed as a globetrotting game of international espionage with a time-bending element at the centre, the film features John David Washington in the lead alongside Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Michael Caine, and Clemence Poesy. 

The Warner Bros film, originally scheduled for a July 2020 release, opened in theatres of 70 countries last August in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Grossing over USD 363 million worldwide, Tenet released in India in December 2020. The film is currently nominated for two Oscars -- best achievement in visual effects and best achievement in production design -- at the 93rd Academy Awards, to be held on April 25. 

Reactions to Kasbekar's tweet


(With PTI inputs)

 

 

