Atul Kasbekar Slams People Playing Holi Amid COVID: 'Unfair For Healthcare Services'

Producer Atul Kasbekar took to Twitter and shared his views on people irresponsible playing Holi on the streets and the serious repercussions it could lead to.

Amid the rise in the number of COIVD cases, the government had restricted playing Holi publicly on the streets. Despite the restrictions, there were some who flouted restrictions while stepping out of their house to celebrate the festival. Commenting on the irresponsible behaviour of the people, producer Atul Kasbekar took to Twitter and shared a post.

Atul Kasbekar on people playing Holi on streets amid COVID

The fashion photographer in his post mentioned the dire consequences of people contracting the virus while playing Holi on the streets. Apart from this, he also spoke about being 'unfair with healthcare services to work overtime to save the people' because of their careless attitude. 

Atul's post sparked debates where people commented about the casual attitude of the people who were not considerate enough towards others. Contrary to this, one of the netizens took a jibe at the Tumhari Sullu producer's thoughts and wrote, "Abhi to Eid aa rahi hai dekhte hain kya tweet hota hai." While giving a sharp reply to the Twitter user, Atul wrote, "Everything has a religious connotation to scum like you Grinning faceMan shrugging. Regrettable." 

After Mumbai witnessed, an upward movement in the daily number of coronavirus cases, Atul who himself got diagnosed with the virus hoped that ‘better sense prevails’ and had suggested a ‘complete ban’ on social festivals throughout the nation for a ‘couple of months.’  The photographer-producer stated that it was not ‘worth the risk’, considering it was being termed as ‘second covid wave’ with assorted mutations. With the upcoming Holi, he stated that there would be ‘many more years' to 'happily play Holi' and other festivals. Meanwhile, Atul had also shared the difficulties that he was going through post his COVID diagnosis. He shared that there was no 'strength' in his body, and quipped that he still had his sense of taste and smell. He jokingly asked them to send him food. 


