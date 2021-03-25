Atul Kasbekar Suggests 'ban On Social Festivals' Amid COVID-19 Wave; Shares Own Difficulty

COVID-19 is spreading vigorously in many parts of the country again, with Maharashtra being the worst affected. As Mumbai witnessed an unprecedented rise in daily cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has prohibited Holi celebrations this year. One of those to back the move was Atul Kasbekar, who himself got diagnosed with the virus and is currently under treatment, amid many celebrations of the film industry are being caught by the virus.

Atul Kasbekar on COVID prevention norms

Atul Kasbekar hoped that ‘better sense prevails’ and suggested a ‘complete ban’ on social festivals throughout the nation for a ‘couple of months.’ The photographer-producer stated that it was not ‘worth the risk’, considering it was being termed as ‘second covid wave’ with assorted mutations. With the upcoming Holi, he stated that there would be ‘many more years’ to 'happily play Holi' and other festivals.

I hope better sense prevails n there’s a complete ban on social festivals all over the country for a couple of months



Experts are calling this a ‘second covid wave’ with assorted mutations



Not worth the risk



There'll be many more years to happily play Holi n other festivalsðŸ™ðŸ½

Meanwhile, the Tumhari Sulu producer also shared the difficulty he was going through it. He shared that they was no 'strength' in his body, and quipped that he still had his sense of taste and smell. He jokingly asked them to send him food.

People who’ve been struck wt covid complained of the weakness/ tiredness as a common symptom across cases



They weren’t exaggerating at all



There’s literally no strength in my body and even getting up to use the loo is a task



Good thing I can still taste/smell

So send food ðŸ˜ƒ — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) March 24, 2021

Atul also suggested a ‘fab idea’ on an initiative to train common citizens to administer the vaccine and then qualify themselves to be eligible to receive the vaccine. He also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in his tweet.

Here’s a fab idea:



Sou Calif has a program for youngsters ineligible for the vaccine (incl foreign students)



They do training to administer the covid injection



After that they have to give a certain number of shots to people at a facility n then qualify to get one themselves — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) March 24, 2021

Given that no country could possibly have enough health workers in place to administer its entire population quick enough, this is a novel idea to increase the base of people qualified to give a jab



Implement here I say?@PMOIndia @OfficeofUT — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) March 24, 2021

He had earlier tweeted, "In spite of my best efforts at staying distanced, wearing a mask, washing n sanitising often, I’ve managed to catch the bug. Or perhaps it’s the other way around. Test has come COVID-19 +ve."

"Now quarantining Fever, dry cough n intense body pain. Stay safe folks. Reduce risk," he had added.

He had also praised the BMC officials for following up on his health.

Among the other celebrities of the film industry to be diagnosed in the latest wave include Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, among others. Mumbai recorded over 5000 cases in a day for the first time, as Maharashtra's tally of over 30,000 cases contributed to over 50,000 daily cases after many months.