Atul Kasbekar's Thoughts On Gender Pay Gap: People 'will Flock To Watch' Cruise & Ronaldo

Gender pay parity has always been a heated topic in the corporate and entertainment industry and recently producer Atul Kasbekar also joined the debate. Atul shared his thoughts on the same on his official Twitter account. In his post, he mentioned that in certain spheres like cinema, sport, commerce the gap will always dictate.

According to Atul, the pay gap in the entertainment industry where an actress gets less remuneration than a male star is simply because people would prefer to watch male stars. For example, he compared people's preferred mindset of watching actor Tom Cruise over actress Meryl Streep. The producer also drew a comparison with other industries such as sports where footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo is popular over female footballers. However, he did mention that female celebrity in Hollywood are paid well for their craft, but it's still not close to that of a male star.

Soon the actor's tweet caught fire and fans stormed the comment section with the hashtag support '#EqualPay.' Atul was quick to give a justification over his remarks and wrote that there are excepts in the entertainment industry where he mentioned women get paid as much as their male counterparts. He explained that its the box office collection that rules in the industry and decides the pay scale at the end. " Female technicians in the film/ ad industry, be it DoPs, editors, directors, production designers, graphics get paid as much if not more, in some cases, than their male counterparts When it comes to the stars it’s the box office that dictates the numbers of remuneration Simple," he tweeted to support to his stand.

Female technicians in the film/ ad industry, be it DoPs, editors, directors, production designers, graphics get paid as much if not more, in some cases, than their male counterparts



When it comes to the stars it's the box office that dictates the numbers of remuneration

Apart from the producer, there are several female stars who have been vocal about the issue and demanded equality in it. One such is actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who spoke about this issue during the MAMI film festival in 2019. She was asked if she ever walked out of the film because of pay disparity. The actress who has walked out of many films mentioned that she never walked out because of pay disparity, but she would love to get paid as much as the male hero does in her films.

