Atul Kasekar Shares Quirky Quote After Testing COVID Positive, Urges Everyone To Stay Safe

Atul Kasekar shared a quirky quote after testing COVID-19+. The producer-photgrapher had a message for BMC officials over the work they did.

Atul Kasbekar/Twitter/PTI/representative image

The current spike in COVID-19 in parts of Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, has sent panic waves across the nation. As the city recorded over 3000 new cases for the first time recently, the celebrities of the film industry too have not been able to escape from the coronavirus. The latest was photographer-producer Atul Kasbekar, who is undergoing quarantine. 

Atul Kasbekar tests positive for COVID-19

Atul Kasbekar took to Twitter to share that he had ‘managed to catch the bug’. This, he said, was despite his ‘best efforts’  at staying distanced, wearing a mask, washing and sanitising regularly. He joked that it was ‘perhaps it’s the other way around’ as his test result came out as positive. 

The Tumhari Sulu producer stated that he was quarantining but was experiencing fever, dry cough and intense body pain.

Atul also hinted at the chances of citizens contracting COVID at the moment, sharing his doctor’s quote, ”Right now it’s like playing Russian roulette, with more than one bullet in the revolver”.

In another tweet, he praised the efforts of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials and the ‘Aarogya Kendra’. He stated that it was ‘nice’ to see a professional voice being involved with his follow ups.

Among the latest to be diagnosed by COVID-19 was Kartik Aaryan. The actor sought blessings, without using the name of the disease.

 Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Varun Dhawan. Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora were some of the names from the film industry to test positive.  

 

 

