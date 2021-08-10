Aunt Saba Ali Khan Responds To Jeh's Name, Says 'What's In A Name?'

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor recently revealed the name of her and Saif Ali Khan's second son, Jehangir, in her new book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. During the launch of her Pregnancy Bible in an interactive live session on Instagram, the actor stated that her son's name is Jeh Ali Khan. Since then, many of her fans and followers are guessing what is the real name of the youngest Pataudi. Amid this, Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Ali Khan, took to her verified Instagram handle, has asked, "Jeh or Jehangir, what's in a name?"

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan asks "What's in a name?"

As many fans and followers of the Tashan actor are guessing what is the real name of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's second son, Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Jeh... Jaan. What's in a name? Love... Live... And Let it be" with a string of positive emoticons. She added, "Children are God's blessings" with a pink heart emoji.

During the live session on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor revealed that as her first pregnancy with Taimur Ali Khan was like a breeze, her second one, however, was difficult. The Good Newwz star gave birth to her second child on February 21, 2021. During the interaction, Kapoor revealed her newborn's name and said, "Yeah, it is Jeh Ali Khan."

While Kapoor called her newborn, Jeh, many reports claim that the actor has revealed the full name of the munchkin, Jehangir Ali Khan, in her recently released book. She has also shared his never-seen-before pictures. Well, this is not the first time, that the name of the star couple's son is making headlines. Earlier, Taimur Ali Khan's name also gained attention. The couple faced internet trolling when they announced the name of their first son.

Many netizens trolled them for naming their first son after a 'Turkish invader'. However, they later clarified they love the meaning of the name, which means iron. Since the arrival of their second son, many fans are waiting for them to announce his real name.

IMAGE: KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

