Aus TV personality bowled over by Sushant's 'Dhoni' act, says 'sad to know he is no more'

The Sushant Singh Rajput case had been one of the most-talked about events of 2020, and the news had even been reported abroad. Not just the case, the late actor's films too seem to be lapped up abroad. Recently, an Australian media personality Chloe-Amanda Bailey watched his movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and shared her appreciation for it.

READ: As Late Sushant Singh Rajput's Kai Po Che Completes 8 Yrs, Here's What He'd Said About It

Aus TV personality impressed by Sushant’s movie on Dhoni

Chloe-Amanda Bailey is popular among followers of Indian cricket as she has hosted a few shows around the sport, and is also known to share posts in Hindi, apart from support for Team India and their players. She recently posted on Twitter that she ‘finally’ watched M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Chloe-Amanda added that it was among the other reasons to love the former Indian Captain, whom she termed as ‘legend’ and the plot as a ‘great story.’

Chloe-Amanda then spoke about the lead actor Sushant and used the word ‘khoobsurat’ (beautiful) for him. Calling him a ‘brilliant talent’, she expressed her grief over his passing.

So now you know I finally watched M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. I mean, as if you couldn’t love the man (a legend) any more. Such a great story. And the late Sushant Singh Rajput in this = khoobsarut. A brilliant talent. Sad to know he is no more. — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) February 21, 2021

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was one of the most popular and successful films of Sushant’s career. After his demise, his work for the movie like growing his hair and nailing his trademark shots like Helicopter Shot was acknowledged by his fans.

READ: 'Nyay: The Justice': Film To Be Made On Sushant's Mysterious Death; Check Cast Details

The movie, directed by A Wednesday fame Neeraj Pandey, also starring Anupam Kher, turned out to be a big boost for not just Sushant's career, but also the actresses Disha Patani and Kiara Advani who are among the popular actresses in the film industry at the moment. The biopic had minted over Rs 130 crore at the domestic box office.

Another film of Sushant that made headlines recently was Kai Po Che. The movie, which was the actor's launchpad, complete eight years on Monday. Director Abhishek Kapoor and others shared posts to mark the milestone.

The thrill of starting this journey with a new team hungry 2 give their best at the dawn of their careers stands most vividly in mind..One cant quantify the love our film continues to receive over the years, neither can we quantify the pain we feel at the loss of our crown jewel pic.twitter.com/oTvhal9UOu — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) February 22, 2021

Meanwhile, the CBI is still investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, that took place under mysterious circumstances on June 14. Right from multiple agencies being involved to allegations of a drug mafia the case witnessed numerous sensational developments.

READ: Shekhar Suman Reacts To Sandeep Nahar's Death, Asks If It's Linked To Sushant, Disha Cases

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Asks 'Kahan Chala Gaya Baby?' In Emotional Message

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.