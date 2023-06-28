Actress Avika Gor is enjoying the reception her Bollywood debut 1920: Horrors of the Heart has been receiving. In it, she portrays the lead character Meghna alongside Rahul Dev. Avika recently opened up about the film's box-office performance and her upcoming projects in an exclusive interview with Republic Digital.

3 things you need to know

1920: Horrors of the Heart is directed by Krishna Bhatt, Vikram Bhatt's daughter..

The first weekend collection of the film was over Rs 8 crore, with limited promotions.

The estimated production budget of the horror film is Rs 10 crore.

Avika Gor on cloud nine after 1920: Horrors of the Heart reception

In an earlier conversation, the Balika Vadhu actress had expressed her nervousness before the film's release. Her nerves have now calmed down and she is enjoying the praise coming her way. "I cannot put into words the feeling I have right now. The overwhelming response we are receiving is truly incredible. Witnessing a positive outcome for something I worked hard on is a reason to be immensely happy," Avika said.

She further shared, "Industry professionals have praised my acting skills and performance in this different role. Even my Telugu audience enjoyed seeing me in the film and sent me messages of appreciation."

(Aviak Gor starter her career as a child artist with Balika Vadhu | Image: Instagram)

'The film got an unprecedented opening'

Avika considers herself blessed as her film has taken off on a positive note at the box office. The movie has also been liked by the viewers. "The film had an unexpectedly strong opening, surpassing our expectations. Even big-budget films are not achieving these numbers post-COVID. We didn't heavily promote the film on TV shows; instead, we relied on interviews. I believe the reputation of the 1920 brand attracted audiences to the theaters. After all, who wouldn't want to watch a horror film by the Bhatts?" she added.

According to several trade analysts, the film has earned Rs 8.1 crore in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages in the opening weekend.

(Avika Gor is extremely happy that her Bollywood debut film is doing well at the box office | Image: Instagram)

'I am always diligent about my roles'

Avika wants to pursue excellence through her upcoming films and roles. "Each role I have undertaken thus far has taught me something, both mentally and physically. I seek roles that initially make me feel anxious but ultimately leave me satisfied once I have portrayed them. Even the characters I choose for my South Indian films hold significant value within their respective scripts," she said.