Avneet Kaur Shares Heartfelt Note After Tiku Weds Sheru Release: Mai Heroine Ban Gayi

Avneet Kaur, the renowned television actress, recently stepped into the realm of Bollywood with her debut film Tiku Weds Sheru Sharing her joy and nostalgia on social media, Avneet posted pictures of herself beside billboards featuring the film's poster.

Tiku Weds Sheru is a film produced by Kangana Ranaut.

The movie was made available on various streaming platforms on June 23rd.

Avneet Kaur experiences a surge of emotions as she marks her Bollywood debut.

Avneet's journey from contestant to heroine

Avneet delightedly posted a series of pictures where she can be seen happily posing in front of billboards featuring the poster of Tiku Weds Sheru. Accompanying the pictures, she expressed her gratitude and wrote a heartfelt message. She reminisced about her journey, revealing that she arrived in Mumbai, the city of dreams, 12 years ago as a contestant on a dance reality show.

(Avneet Kaur shared the emotional note of her bollywood debut | Image: Avneet Kaur/Instagram)

She shared the struggles her family faced, from not having a permanent roof to constantly changing homes to seize opportunities. Avneet acknowledged her parents' support and sacrifices, including their long-distance relationship, and the countless hours spent traveling by buses, trains, and scooters just to attend auditions. Finally, she expressed her disbelief and joy at seeing herself on a hoarding, proclaiming that she has become a heroine.

The plot of Tiku Weds Sheru

'Tiku Weds Sheru' presents an intriguing plot, combining elements of Bollywood romance with a touch of dark comedy. The movie revolves around two aspiring actors who find themselves in an unexpected marriage. Sheru, portrayed by the talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui, originates from Bhopal and works as a pimp for a local gangster, all while pursuing his dreams as a junior artist. On the other hand, Avneet Kaur's character, Tiku, belongs to a conservative family in the same city. The film follows their individual journeys and the hilarious situations they encounter.