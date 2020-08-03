Deepika Padukone's Film 'Housefull' Bagged These Many Awards; See List

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone was seen playing one of the leads in 2010's comedy flick - Housefull. The multi-starrer also featured Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Boman Irani, and Lara Dutta. The Sajid Khan directorial not only received immense love from the audience but also bagged numerous awards. Check out the list of awards Deepika Padukone's Housefull won.

READ | Deepika Padukone's Pics With Celebs With Whom She Has Never Shared Screen Space; Check Out

List of awards of Deepika Padukone's Housefull

IIFA Award 2010

Actor Riteish Deshmukh received an IIFA award under the category of 'Best Performer in a Comic'. Riteish was seen playing the character of Akshay Kumar's friend. Also, he romanced the leading lady Lara Dutta while her fun banter with Boman Irani's character in the film tickled the funny bone of the audience.

Stardust Awards

In this annual award function, lead actor Akshay Kumar and Arjun Rampal bagged the awards of 'Star of the Year – Male' and 'Best Supporting Actor', respectively. Akshay Kumar's character was considered as panauti (bad luck) as from professional to personal life, he lost everything at a point in his life. On the other side, Arjun Rampal was seen playing the character of Deepika Padukone's brother. Though Arjun Rampal appeared just before the climax, the audience enjoyed watching Akshay and Arjun during the second half of the film.

READ | Deepika Padukone And Aishwarya Rai In Stunning Red & White Striped Outfits; See Pics

Apart from these awards, the cast and crew of Housefull were nominated at various awards function under several categories. Reportedly, for Zee Cine Awards, the film was nominated for six categories such as 'Best Director', 'Best Actor', 'Best Music', and 'Best Actress', among many others. The background score of the film also made it to the nominations of various awards functions, including the 3rd Mirchi Music Award. Two songs of the film, Aapka Kya Hoga (Dhanno) and Oh Girl You're Mine, were nominated for 'Best Item Song of the Year' and 'Best Song Recording', respectively.

READ | Deepika Padukone Is A Staunch LGBTQ Supporter And Here Is The Proof

Deepika Padukone's upcoming projects

Deepika Padukone is gearing up to share the screen space with Ranveer Singh in the much-anticipated sports-drama, '83. The Kabir Khan directorial '83 chronicles the story of the cricket legend, Kapil Dev. While Padukone will be seen playing wife to Ranveer Singh in the movie, Ranveer will be seen essaying the character of Kapil Dev. Padukone will also be seen in the Hindi remake of a Hollywood blockbuster, The Intern, which featured Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the leading roles. The actor will also be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday for Shakun Batra’s next.

READ | Deepika Padukone And Aishwarya Rai In Stunning Red & White Striped Outfits; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.