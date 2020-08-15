Ayan Mukerji And Other Famous Celebs Who Celebrate Their Birthday On Independence Day

The date 15 August in every annual calendar marks a lot of importance for each and every Indian citizen. As it was on this very day back in 1947 that India got freedom from the British rule and was declared a free country. However, 15 August, each year for some well-known celebs, marks a double celebration as they share their birthday with India's Independence Day. So let's take a look at the list of famous personalities who celebrate their birthday on Independence Day i.e 15th August.

Popular Celebrities Who Celebrate Their Birthday On Independence Day

Rakhee Gulzaar

Rakhee Gulzar is a highly popular veteran Indian actress. A female superstar of yesteryears who has a plethora of blockbuster films under her credit. Today on the occasion of 73rd Indian Independence Day, Rakhee Gulzar will also celebrate her 73rd birthday. Some of her finest works include films like Border, Karan Arjun, Kabhie Kabhie, amid others. Rakhee Gulzar is married to celebrated lyricist Gulzaar and is the mother of filmmaker Meghna Gulzar.

Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji is a new-age filmmaker who set a benchmark for contemporary romantic films. His films like Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani have turned to revolutionary in the world of cinema. Ayan Mukerji is one of the most popular young filmmakers in today's time as well. The famous Bollywood director rings his 37th birthday today. On the professional front, his next film Brahmastra is counted amongst the most awaited films of 2020.

Adnan Sami

Next name in the list is that of Adnan Sami, a popular singer, pianist and composer. Adnan Sami's list of smashing tracks is huge. Some of his chartbuster hits include Lift Kara De, Uddi Uddi, Sun Zaara etc. Adnan Sami is also the 'first musician who has played both santoor and Indian classical music on a piano. Adnan Sami will turn 49 today.

Arjun Sarja

The Last name in the list of famous celebs who share their birthday with India's Independence Day is that of Arjan Sarja. Also, know as Action King, Arjun is a well-known name in the South Film Industry. Arjun Sarja is a multi-faced personality who is also a filmmaker and a producer. The Nibunan actor will turn 56 today.

