Ayan Mukerji Opens Up About 'Brahmastra's Song 'Deva Deva': 'It Has Given Soul To My Life'

Brahmastra's song Deva Deva, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, will be released on August 8, 2022. On Sunday, director Ayan Mukerji opened up about the upcoming song as he shared how and why the song is so 'important' to him. The makers recently teased fans by unveiling a short teaser video of Deva Deva which featured the Shamshera actor's character Shiva's journey in the movie. As Ranbir will play the Agniastra in the mythological film, he could be seen practising his powers.

A day ahead of the release of Deva Deva, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji took to his Instagram handle and penned a long-emotional note in which he shared why the song is so important to him. Stating that the song will be out tomorrow, the 38-year-old wrote, "DEVA DEVA (Song out Tomorrow)". He further added some pointers describing Deva Deva song. "*A Song in which our protagonist Shiva finally unlocks his Powers. And in doing this, he fills all the Fire around him with Divine Energy. *Like Lord Shiva sitting cross-legged in dhyaan… the first image of meditation in this entire Universe… A Song in which our hero Shiva achieves his Potential by understanding that to control the Fire outside, he needs to first… Feel the Fire Within!", he stated.

'Deva Deva has given me strength': Ayan Mukerji

Ayan further expressed how the song has given him strength whenever things have been tough as he wrote,

"*A Song that has given me so much Energy since Pritam (Dada) created it…- Given me Strength whenever things have been tough… I’ve truly listened to it before every big meeting I had to take in the last few years! - Given me Dance when I’ve played it to my friends in the middle of the night !".

He further described the song's importance in his life. Mukerji wrote, "- Given me Moments of Singing Loudly and Badly in the car when I’m driving around alone! - Most importantly, Given Soul to my Life and Brahmāstra (which are one and the same thing)! *The Chants of ‘Namah Om’ in this Song - are now my favourite thing that we’ve created in all of Brahmāstra. It is so simple but so deep for our culture and so powerful, I feel so lucky that we have it in the Song."



"I have this image in my mind of a large group of young people, packed in a room, dancing and singing the Song loudly… and I’m putting that energy out into the Universe Hope you guys like what we have for you tomorrow, and I hope the Song gives to everyone, everything that it has given me!!! #devadeva #brahmastra", the director concluded.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which is the first instalment in a planned trilogy of movies, will hit the theatres on September 9, this year. The film will see Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt sharing the screen space for the first time. Brahmastra will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram/@ayan_mukerji