Ayan Mukerji Opens Up On Making 'Brahmastra'; Calls Decade-long Journey 'challenging'

Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra is one of the much-awaited movies of the year. The film is all set to hit the theatres in a few days after facing a lot of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the movie's release date is inching closer, its makers are keeping fans entertained with daily updates. Recently, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji opened up about the movie and how his journey of making Brahmastra has been long as well as challenging.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayan Mukerji recently shared a behind-the-scenes video of the forthcoming mythological drama. In the clip, actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy could be seen performing various action sequences against the backdrop of a massive set.

Sharing the clip, Mukerji penned how spirituality will meet technology in the upcoming film. He wrote, "Where Spirituality meets TECHNOLOGY…5 DAYS TO GO..." He further mentioned that he recently watched the entire film for the first time and mentioned that it ready for the audience.

The Wake Up Sid helmer further quipped how it was an emotional moment for him as the film's journey has been both long as well as challenging. He wrote, "Yesterday was the first time, I saw every shot in Brahmāstra - finally finished, polished and ready for it’s audience ! Very emotional moment for me, because of how long and challenging that journey has been, on every single shot, from the drawing board to the big screen! Felt right to share some Behind-the-Scenes today, to celebrate so many years of growing through technology! (and hanging out with blue screens!) (sic)."

Ayan Mukerji had earlier mentioned how he has spent over a decade working on the forthcoming film. He is not only the director but also the writer of the movie. The maker began the film's shoot back in 2017, which is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.

More about Brahmastra

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva will focus on Ranbir Kapoor's titular role of a young man named Shiva, who possesses the powers of Agniastra. As he discovers his powers, he begins to explore them. Alia Bhatt will play his love interest Isha.

Image: Instagram/@ayan_mukerji