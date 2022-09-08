Ayan Mukerji Reacts To Protestors Blocking Alia-Ranbir From Entering Temple In Ujjain

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt found themselves in a middle of a controversy after they were not allowed to enter the Ujjain's, Mahakaleshwar Temple. The couple along with director Ayan Mukerji had planned to visit the famous temple of Ujjain for Sandhya Aarti as a part of their promotional tour for their upcoming film Brahmastra.

The scene outside the temple turned violent after protesters stepped out and showed their anger towards Kapoor for his old 'eating beef' statement which was made 11 years back. Following the protest, Mukerji had to go alone and seek blessings at the temple. However, this entire scenario left him disheartened and he confessed to feeling bad about the whole incident.

Ayan Mukerji reacts to protest outside Ujjain temple

The trio that reached Delhi on Wednesday for the promotions of the forthcoming sci-fi trilogy, spoke extensively about the film and also shared their views on the negativity that is hovering around the film as it inches towards theatrical run. During a press conference in the National Capital, Ayan said that he had gone to Mahakal before the release of Brahmastra’s motion poster and wanted to visit again before the film's release, however, given the protest outside, it left him 'sad.'

#WATCH| Film Director Ayan Mukerji responds to protests held outside Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain against Alia&Ranbir allegedly over Ranbir's old beef-eating comment



"I was feeling really bad that Ranbir & Alia did not come with me for darshan at Mahakaleshwar temple," he says pic.twitter.com/tsxCoobfmF — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022

Sharing his views on the same, he said, "I was feeling really bad that Ranbir & Alia did not come with me for darshan at Mahakaleshwar temple." Continuing, he added, "I had gone to Mahakaleshwar temple before Brahmastra motion poster release and that time also I was coming to Delhi. I had told myself that before the release of my film, I will definitely go again and both (Alia and Ranbir) of them were very keen to company me. Till the very end, they were very keen to join me but, when we reached there and heard about it, I felt a little bit that let me go alone."

Considering Alia's current condition where she is expecting her first child with her husband Ranbir, Ayan thought to visit the temple alone. "I did not want to take Alia, considering her current condition as well. So I went alone, though I felt very bad and I felt that they could have also gotten inside and sought blessings. So now it is on me I feel," he concluded.

With the excitement of the moviegoers soaring height ahead of Brahmastra's release, many have been joining the clarion call to 'boycott' the Bollywood film. Due to Ranbir's 11 years old comments, the actor is currently facing a lot of backlash on social media and trollers are using the hashtag #BoycottBrahmastra on Twitter, asking people not to watch the film. Amid such tensions that have escalated on the Internet, the makers have been keeping their fingers crossed and with pre-release sales of the film breaking records, it is believed that the forthcoming film will touch grandeurs at the box office. Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni is slated to release on September 9.

IMAGE: Instagram/ayan_mukerji