Ayan Mukerji Shares Early Artwork From Brahmastra 2 Amid Reports Of Sequels Being Shelved

Brahmastra Part One, which hit the screens on September 9, 2022, completed a year of its release today. Marking the film's anniversary, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji took to social media to share an update on the sequel of film. Brahmastra is part of a trilogy and the maker shared that Part two and part three of the film is in development.

3 things you need to know

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

The film marked the first appearance of the couple in a feature film.

The Brahmastra trilogy is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Ayan Mukerji shares glimpses of Brahmastra 2 and Brahmastra 3 artwork

Recently, reports claimed that Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra franchise has been shelved. However, as his film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva completed one year in Hindi cinema today, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji debunked all such rumours and said that the second and third instalments of Brahmastra are "in progress." The director shared a video compilation of three glimpses from the upcoming films in the franchise.

The artwork for the upcoming films shows action-packed scenes. In one of the shots, Dev (Ranbir Kapoor’s father in the film) is seen with his trident, fighting a more immense evil. In the next graphic, Ranbir's mother in the film, Amrita joins Dev to unleash her power of water. The third picture hints at Dev and Amrita’s son- Shiva having the combined power of his parents. This is the first early concept artwork revealed by the Brahmastra makers. Details about the cast of the upcoming film are under wraps.

Ayan Mukerji expresses gratitude as Brahmastra: Part One completes a year of release

Mukerji took to Instagram and posted a video which included several popular action scenes from the movie. It ended with a message reading, "Brahmastra Part Two and Three development in progress." The 40-year-old filmmaker captioned his post, “Happy 1st Birthday, 'Brahmastra'! Thank you for all the creativity, all the hard work, and for all the lessons in filmmaking, and in life! PS: Will share some early artwork from the next stage of the Brahmastra journey in a bit!". Brahmastra follows a deejay named Shiva (Kapoor), who sets out on a journey to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Bhatt), a woman he falls in love with at first sight. (With inputs from PTI)