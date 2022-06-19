Ayan Mukerji States 'Ranbir's Shiva Not Entering Temple' As Brahmastra Trailer Draws Flak

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film Brahmastra, which will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and others in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on September 9, 2022, however, its recently released trailer received flak as it featured Ranbir's character of Shiva ringing what seemed to be a temple bell with his shoes on.

The director of the film, Ayan Mukerji has now issued a clarification about the same.

Ayan Mukerji responds to Ranbir Kapoor Brahmastra trailer controversy

Ayan Mukerji headed to his Instagram account on Sunday and posted a statement as he clarified the ongoing matter around Ranbir's character Shiva presumably entering a temple with his shoes on. He stated that Ranbir's character is not entering a temple, but a Durga Puja Pandal. Ayan also shared from his experience that one must remove their shoes only when they set foot on the stage where the Goddess is placed, and not when one enters the Pandal.

He mentioned that the upcoming film is one that pays respect to and celebrates 'Indian culture, traditions and history'. Mukerji wrote-

"In our movie, Ranbir is not entering a temple, but a Durga Puja Pandal. My own family has been organising a similar kind of Durga Puja Celebration for… 75 years! One, which I have been a part of since my childhood. In my experience, we only take off our shoes, right on the stage where the Goddess is, and not when you enter the Pandal. It is personally important for me to reach out to anyone who may have been upset with this image… because above all, Brahmāstra is created as a movie experience which pays respect to and celebrates - Indian culture, traditions and history. That is at the heart of why I made this movie, so it is very important to me that this feeling, reaches every Indian who is watching Brahmāstra."

The director also announced that he and his team have now released the Brahmastra trailer in 4K, giving the audience a better viewing experience. The intriguing trailer of the film features a voiceover by Amitabh Bachchan and witnesses Shiva falling in love with Isha, played by Alia Bhatt. However, Shiva's world is turned upside down when he learns that he has the power to fight fire and is destined to be the divine hero of the universe.

Watch the Brahmastra trailer here:

Image: Twitter/@GovindRajat, Instagram/@ayan_mukerji