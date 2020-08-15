Ayan Mukerji's Birthday: Here's A Special Quiz On The Critically-acclaimed Director

Ayan Mukerji is one of the most celebrated directors of the Hindi film industry. He has also been an actor and writer for a few renowned films in Bollywood. On the occasion of the director's 36th birthday, here is a small quiz which will help you decide how much you know about the much-loved director and his famous works. Have a look at the Ayan Mukerji special quiz here.

Ayan Mukerji special quiz

1. Ayan Mukerji made his directorial debut with which of these films?

Luv Ka The End

Wake Up Sid

Udaan

Timeout

2. Ayan Mukerji worked as an AD in which of these Ashutosh Gowariker films?

Panipat

Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey

Swades

What’s Your Raashee?

3. Ayan Mukerji was a part of the writing team for which of these films?

Swades

Luck By Chance

Ghajini

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikhander

4. Ayan Mukerji's highest-grossing film?

Image Courtesy: Still From YouTube (SonyMusicIndiaVIVO, ZEE Music Company, T Series)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Lagaan

Super 30

3 Idiots

5. Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra will star which of these South Indian stars?

Thalapathy Vijay

Vijay Sethupathy

Naga Chaithanya

Nagarjuna Akkineni

6. This picture is from Ayan Mukerji's which film?

Image Courtesy: Still From YouTube (SonyMusicVideoVIVO)

Wake Up Sid

Rockstar

Jagga Jasoos

Bachna Ae Haseeno

7. Which is Ayan Mukerji's second directorial film?

Image Courtesy: Still From YouTube (YRF, T Series)

Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year

Anjaana Anjaani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Roy

8. Ayan Mukerji has acted in which of these films?

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Hiding Place

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

All of The Above

9. Ayan Mukerji won an award for which category?

Best Director

Best debut director

Best supporting role

Best people’s choice director

10. With whom did he share the stage when receiving an award for Wake Up Sid?

Karan Johar

Dibakar Banerjee

Anurag Kashyap

Zoya Akhtar

Read Ranbir Kapoor Resumes Work With Safety Measures Amid COVID-19, See Pictures From Set

Also read Mouni Roy Flaunts A Diamond Ring On Her Left Hand, Are The Wedding Bells Ringing? Read

Answers to the quiz

Wake Up Sid Swades Swades Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Nagarjuna Akkineni Wake Up Sid Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani All of The Above Best debut director Zoya Akhtar

Read 'Sadak 2' Trailer: Neetu Kapoor Reviews Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer

Also read 'Sadak 2' Trailer: Neetu Kapoor Reviews Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer

Image Courtesy: Ayam Mukerji Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.