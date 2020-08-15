Last Updated:

Ayan Mukerji's Birthday: Here's A Special Quiz On The Critically-acclaimed Director

On the occasion of Ayan Mukerji's birthday, here is a birthday special quiz about his work so far. Have a look at all the details on the quiz here. Read ahead.

Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji is one of the most celebrated directors of the Hindi film industry. He has also been an actor and writer for a few renowned films in Bollywood. On the occasion of the director's 36th birthday, here is a small quiz which will help you decide how much you know about the much-loved director and his famous works. Have a look at the Ayan Mukerji special quiz here.

Ayan Mukerji special quiz

1.       Ayan Mukerji made his directorial debut with which of these films?

  • Luv Ka The End
  • Wake Up Sid
  • Udaan
  • Timeout

2.       Ayan Mukerji worked as an AD in which of these Ashutosh Gowariker films?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  • Panipat
  • Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey
  • Swades
  • What’s Your Raashee?

3.       Ayan Mukerji was a part of the writing team for which of these films?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  • Swades
  • Luck By Chance
  • Ghajini
  • Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikhander

4.       Ayan Mukerji's highest-grossing film?

  • Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
  • Lagaan
  • Super 30
  • 3 Idiots

5.       Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra will star which of these South Indian stars?

  • Thalapathy Vijay
  • Vijay Sethupathy
  • Naga Chaithanya
  • Nagarjuna Akkineni

6.       This picture is from Ayan Mukerji's which film?

  • Wake Up Sid
  • Rockstar
  • Jagga Jasoos
  • Bachna Ae Haseeno

7.       Which is Ayan Mukerji's second directorial film?

  • Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year
  • Anjaana Anjaani
  • Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
  • Roy

8.       Ayan Mukerji has acted in which of these films?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  • Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
  • Hiding Place
  • Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
  • All of The Above

9.       Ayan Mukerji won an award for which category?

  • Best Director
  • Best debut director
  • Best supporting role
  • Best people’s choice director

10.   With whom did he share the stage when receiving an award for Wake Up Sid?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  • Karan Johar
  • Dibakar Banerjee
  • Anurag Kashyap
  • Zoya Akhtar

Answers to the quiz

  1. Wake Up Sid

  2. Swades

  3. Swades

  4. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

  5. Nagarjuna Akkineni

  6. Wake Up Sid

  7. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

  8. All of The Above

  9. Best debut director

  10. Zoya Akhtar

