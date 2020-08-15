Ayan Mukerji's Birthday: Here's A Special Quiz On The Critically-acclaimed Director

Ayan Mukerji is one of the most celebrated directors of the Hindi film industry. He has also been an actor and writer for a few renowned films in Bollywood. On the occasion of the director's 36th birthday, here is a small quiz which will help you decide how much you know about the much-loved director and his famous works. Have a look at the Ayan Mukerji special quiz here.
Ayan Mukerji special quiz
1. Ayan Mukerji made his directorial debut with which of these films?
- Luv Ka The End
- Wake Up Sid
- Udaan
- Timeout
2. Ayan Mukerji worked as an AD in which of these Ashutosh Gowariker films?
- Panipat
- Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey
- Swades
- What’s Your Raashee?
3. Ayan Mukerji was a part of the writing team for which of these films?
- Swades
- Luck By Chance
- Ghajini
- Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikhander
4. Ayan Mukerji's highest-grossing film?
Image Courtesy: Still From YouTube (SonyMusicIndiaVIVO, ZEE Music Company, T Series)
- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
- Lagaan
- Super 30
- 3 Idiots
5. Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra will star which of these South Indian stars?
- Thalapathy Vijay
- Vijay Sethupathy
- Naga Chaithanya
- Nagarjuna Akkineni
6. This picture is from Ayan Mukerji's which film?
Image Courtesy: Still From YouTube (SonyMusicVideoVIVO)
- Wake Up Sid
- Rockstar
- Jagga Jasoos
- Bachna Ae Haseeno
7. Which is Ayan Mukerji's second directorial film?
Image Courtesy: Still From YouTube (YRF, T Series)
- Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year
- Anjaana Anjaani
- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
- Roy
8. Ayan Mukerji has acted in which of these films?
- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
- Hiding Place
- Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
- All of The Above
9. Ayan Mukerji won an award for which category?
- Best Director
- Best debut director
- Best supporting role
- Best people’s choice director
10. With whom did he share the stage when receiving an award for Wake Up Sid?
- Karan Johar
- Dibakar Banerjee
- Anurag Kashyap
- Zoya Akhtar
Read Ranbir Kapoor Resumes Work With Safety Measures Amid COVID-19, See Pictures From Set
Also read Mouni Roy Flaunts A Diamond Ring On Her Left Hand, Are The Wedding Bells Ringing? Read
Answers to the quiz
-
Wake Up Sid
-
Swades
-
Swades
-
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
-
Nagarjuna Akkineni
-
Wake Up Sid
-
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
-
All of The Above
-
Best debut director
-
Zoya Akhtar
Read 'Sadak 2' Trailer: Neetu Kapoor Reviews Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer
Also read 'Sadak 2' Trailer: Neetu Kapoor Reviews Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer
Image Courtesy: Ayam Mukerji Instagram
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.