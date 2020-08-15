Ayan Mukerji's Birthday: Frequently Asked Questions About YJHD Director Answered

The Wake-Up Sid director Ayan Mukerji turns a year older today. The celebrated filmmaker shares his birth anniversary with India's Independence Day. Ayan Mukerji is an Indian Filmmaker who is known for his exceptional work in Hindi Cinema. Though Ayan as a film director has helmed only two films so far, the mountainous commercial success of his last film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani made him a household name. On the occasion of Ayan Mukerji's birthday, let's take a look at some FAQ's about the dynamic director.

Also Read:Ashutosh Gowariker's Relation With Ayan Mukerji; Check Details

Frequently-asked Questions about Ayan Mukerji answered

Who is Ayan Mukerji's sister?

Ayan Mukerji is the son of Deb Mukherjee, a popular actor in the Bengali Film Industry. From Deb Mukerji's first marriage he has a daughter named Sunita who is married to the Jodha Akbar fame director Ashutosh Gowariker. Hence, Sunita Gowariker is Ayan Mukerji's half-sister whereas Ashutosh is Ayan's brother-in-law.

Who is the father of Ayan Mukherjee?

Deb Mukerji is Ayan Mukerji's father. He is a veteran actor in the Bengali Film Industry. Deb's marriage to Amrit is his second marriage. From many generations, the Mukerji family are involved in the world of entertainment. In fact, Bollywood actresses Kajol Devgn, Tanisha Mukerji and Rani Mukerji are Ayan's cousin sister as well.

Also Read:Did You Know Kareena Kapoor Khan Was Offered Jessica's Role In 'No One Killed Jessica'?

How old is Ayan Mukherjee?

Today is Ayan Mukerji's birthday and the YJHD director has turned 37 years old. At the age of 26, Ayan made his debut in films as a director with Wake Up Sid. And since then, he has been a part of the Entertainment Industry.

Is Brahmastra based on Shiva trilogy?

Speculations about Brahmastra being a movie based on Shiva's trilogy have been going around since the inception of the film. But no official statement regarding the characters has been revealed yet by the makers. However, in all probability, it won't be incorrect to say the film certainly has some connection to Hindu God Shiva. Ranbir Kapoor is essaying the lead role in the film.

Also Read:Unseen Pic Of The Day: Ayan Mukerji’s Throwback Pic As A Gladrags Model Will Stun You

Is Ayan Mukherjee dating Mouni Roy?

Rumours about Ayan Mukerji dating Gold actor Mouni Roy made rounds for quite some time. However, no confirmation from either Ayan or Mouni has been done on the same. The two have always maintained that they are just good friends and nothing more.

Also Read:Kajol Shares BTS Moment From 'Tribhanga', Asks Her Team ’Can We Catch Up Again Like This?'

Is Ayan Mukerji-Ranbir Kapoor Best friends?

Ayan Mukerji's best friend is none other than Bollywood's heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor. With his bestie, Ayan has worked in three films Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jaawani Hain Deewani, and the yet to be released Brahmastra. Ayan and Ranbir are often spotted with each other at events or outings.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.