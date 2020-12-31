Ayesha Julka Accuses Care Taker Of Murdering Her Rescue Dog Rocky

Actor Ayesha Julka is an animal activist and vice-president of the Society for Animal Safety (SAS). The actor-turned activist has accused her caretaker, Ram Andhre, of murdering her dog Rocky. Rocky was a rescue dog from Lonavala and lived at the actor’s Lonavala home.

Ayesha Julka's pet dog Rocky dies

According to a report in Mid-day, Rocky was under the family’s care of Ram Andhre, who has been working for Ayesha for the past 18 years. The media portal stated Rocky was only two weeks old when Ayesha had found him on the road. Reportedly, a week later, she had brought another dog, Wriggly home and both the dogs had a great bond with the actor.

A report in the media portal suggests that Rocky was with Ram Andhre for 6 years, but on September 13, Ayesha got a call that Rocky has drowned to death. The actor at the time was in Mumbai, but rushed to Lonavala and saw how traumatised the caretaker of the family was. Reportedly, they told her that Rocky drowned in a water tank.

Reportedly, Ayesha noticed that Wriggly was very quiet and was not eating at all. Reportedly, Ayesha revealed that Wriggly seemed fearful and the trauma had got to him too. Reports suggest that though the actor accepted the drowning story, her intuition told her something was not right.

Ayesha Julka's farmhouse's care taker accused of murdering Rocky

According to the media portal, Ayesha had second thoughts and she exhumed Rocky’s body. Reportedly, she took the body to the Mumbai Veterinary College, Parel for a post mortem. There it was discovered that Rocky was suffocated and the observations did not support the drowning cause, reports revealed.

Reportedly, Jhulka filed an FIR and later the police found blood-stained bedsheet in the laundry cupboard. Reportedly, the charge sheet is ready and now the case will go to court, says Investigating Officer B Sangale. The media portal reported that accused Ram Andhre has nullified all the charges against him. He has told the portal that Rocky’s death was a case of accidental drowning and not choking as is being portrayed.

He further told the portal that he is very busy and does not wish to state anything else. On the other hand, the Regional Forensics Science Laboratory Pune has refused to prioritise this case reports media portal. The portal reveals that the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory Pune has stated that they have other important matters.

Ayesha Julka's career

Ayesha Julka has been seen in films like Khiladi, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Dalaal.

Image credits: Ayesha Julka Instagram

