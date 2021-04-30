Ayesha Shroff Celebrates 5 Years Of 'Baaghi', Says 'you Make Me So Proud My Tiger'

Tiger Shroff's mother and film producer Ayesha Shroff recently revealed how Tiger worked continuously for weeks for his film Baaghi. As Baaghi completed five years on April 29, 2021, Ayesha penned a heartfelt caption for her son Tiger saying she is proud of him.

Ayesha Shroff celebrates five years of Baaghi

Ayesha Shroff recently took to her Instagram handle to share a clip from the film Baaghi. In the caption of the post, Ayesha revealed she is proud of Tiger, as he worked for 12 hours for over two weeks. Her caption read, "Baaghiâ¤ï¸ it’s been 5 years and this film will always bring back incredible memories! It truly gave my Tiger his place in our wonderful film industry and it showed me just how passionate and hardworking my son isâ¤ï¸ 4 pm to 4 am shifts continuously for 2 weeks with no breaks, doing this level of action to bring something special for you allðŸ™ðŸ» you make me so proud my Tigerâ¤ï¸". She also tagged Tiger Shroff, Krishna Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Shraddha Kapoor in the caption.

The film, Baaghi, was directed by Sabbir Khan. Along with several fans of Tiger, Sabbir also commented with a couple of emojis on Ayesha's post as he celebrated the five-year anniversary of the film. Here's his comment on the post.

Ayesha continued to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Baaghi

Ayesha also reposted several posts from the fan pages of the film and Tiger. From videos to posters of the film, fans showered their love for Baaghi. She also appreciated fans of Tiger for their love for him. Here's one of the posters she shared via her Instagram stories.

About Baaghi

Baaghi is one of the most commercially successful movies of Tiger Shroff, with an estimated collection of Rs. 76.34 crores as per Bollywood Hungama. The film stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. Baaghi's release date was April 29, 2016. It came two years after Tiger Shroff's debut with Heropanti in 2014. The film also cast Sudheer Babu, Sunil Grover, Shaurya Bharadwaj, Sanjay Mishra, and Sourav Chakraborty in supporting role.

Promo Image Source: Ayesha Shroff's Instagram

