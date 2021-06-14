Ayesha Shroff Pens A Birthday Wish For Disha Patani, Shares What She Loves About Her

Actor Disha Patani celebrated her 28th birthday on June 13. While the actor is rumoured to be dating her Baaghi 2 co-star, Tiger Shroff, she also spent her birthday with him and his sister, Krishna Shroff. Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, also posted a birthday wish for Disha Patani, with a picture of the actor on her Instagram. Have a look.

Ayesha Shroff’s wish for Disha Patani

On Disha Patani's birthday, Ayesha Shroff posted a picture of Disha Patani playing with a cow’s calf. In the caption of the picture, she wrote a birthday wish for the Malang actor, that read, “Happpppppyyyy birthday deeeeeshu!! Everyone sees the glamorous you but I love this side the most!! ❤️❤️❤️🌸🌸🌸 @dishapatani.”

Ayesha Shroff's wish got a prompt reply from Disha Patani in the comment section of the post. Krishna Shroff also commented on the picture, calling it cute. A lot of other fans and followers of Ayesha Shroff and Disha Patani also sent their love and wishes in the comment section.

On her birthday, Disha Patani had uploaded a few pictures of the celebration on her Instagram. The first picture was of her birthday cake, which had an artwork of the anime Naruto, which Disha Patani is a fan of. Among the other pictures in the post, were clicks of Krishna Shroff, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani celebrating her special day.

The Shroff siblings, Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff had also posted wishes for Disha Patani on their Instagram. While Krishna Shroff posted a series of pictures with the actor, Tiger Shroff posted a video of a small dance with Disha Patani. Have a look.

Disha Patani’s work front

Disha Patani was last seen in the film Radhe, which came out in May 2021. Next, she will be seen in the film KTina, which is being produced by Ekta Kapoor. Disha Patani will also star in the film Ek Villain Returns, alongside John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor. Ek Villain Returns is being directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film is currently scheduled to release on 11 February 2022.

Image: Ayesha Shroff / Disha Patani's Instagram

