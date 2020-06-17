Ayesha Takia Opens Up About Being Bullied At Workplace; Says 'be Kind And Sensitive'

Ayesha Takia recently took to her Instagram to share a note titled ‘What is Bullying’. The actor tried to explain what kind of bad treatment at the workplace should not be neglected. The note mentioned bullying as an intimidating behaviour that leaves another person fearful.

The note also talked about losing a job or taking an opportunity to work for someone. The note also had pointers that explained the instances where a person should speak up. These pointers talked about negative criticism, guilt trips and isolation. At the end of the note, it had pointers regarding what can be done to stop these practices. Ayesha Takia in her caption of the post revealed that she has also experienced workplace bullying. She also talked about trolling and standing up for oneself.

'You are meant to be here and fight for what you deserve'

She wrote, “I wish to spread the word about this and I want you to speak up please if someone is making you feel less, small or worthless. Please know that you are incredible and unique. You are meant to be here and fight for what you deserve. You are bright and different; you must not let them win. Pls speak to someone. Reach out. Keep a diary or talk online about anyone pulling you down”(sic).

At the end of her caption, she mentioned that she knows how easy it looks to say speak up and how difficult it is in reality, however it is better to find a person and talk to them. Adding to that, Ayesha Takia said that people need this world to be a kind place for their future generations and for the same, one should make sure to spread love and positivity. Furthermore, she urged people to be kind and sensitive as nobody knows what other person is going through.

In the recent past, actor Sonam Bajwa opened up about cyberbullying. Sonam Bajwa took to her social media to reveal some accounts which created fake chats in her name. The fake accounts seemed to be engaging in a conversation with Sonam Bajwa's fans as they pretended to be her. The actor shared this on her social media when she became aware of the incident. Sharing the picture of the chats, Sonam Bajwa also lashed out at the people responsible for creating these fake accounts.

Sonam Bajwa questioned the intention of these fake account holders asking whether they find this cool or funny to pull off such acts behind someone's back. She also wrote that she feels sad to see some people hide behind such fake accounts and try to make a living out of it. Take a look.

