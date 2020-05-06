Ayushman Khurrana And Other Actors Who Featured In Movies Written By Vibhu Puri

Vibhu Puri is one of the popular writers and directors in Bollywood. He has written and directed many films throughout his career. He has also worked with some of the popular actors in Bollywood like Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor and others. Some of his stories failed to impress the audience while some turned out to be impressive and was liked by the audience. Here is a list of actors who have worked with the talented director and writer Vibhu Puri.

List of actors who worked with Vibhu Puri

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana appeared in the movie Hawaizaada which was directed and written by Vibhu Puri. The film starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Sharda. The story of the movie was inspired by the biography of Shivkar Bapuji Talpade. The film did not perform well at the box office.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor made their debut with Saawariya. The story of the movie was written by Vibhu Puri and the movie was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The cast of the movie included Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji and Zohra Sehgal. The movie did not perform well at the box office and failed to impress the audience.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan played the role of Ethan Mascarenhas in Guzaarish. He was the lead actor of the film alongside Aishwarya Rai. This was the third film where both the actors collaborated with each other after Dhoom 2 and Jodhaa Akbar. The story of the movie was written by Bhavani Iyer and Vibhu Puri. Both the writers even got nominated for Best Dialogue award at Producers Guild Film Awards.

