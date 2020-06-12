Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Hawaizaada', Other Inspiring Films Made On Indian Scholars

Bollywood movies are known to showcase everything from the glamourous world to the roots of rural India. There are several biopics made on sports personalities, politicians, late actors as well as Indian scholars. Here are top underrated Bollywood films made on Indian scholars.

Bollywood movies made on Indian scholars

Hawaizaada

Hawaizaada is a biographical film starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Sharda in the lead roles. The biographical film was based on the life of Shivkar Bapuji Talpade who had constructed India’s first unmanned plane. Hawaizaada is set during the British era when Shivkar built the first aeroplane in India, referring to a book given by one of his teachers.

Also Read: Gulabo Sitabo Review: Amitabh & Ayushmann's Shades Of 'petty' Make The Dramedy Shine

The Man Who Knew Infinity

The Man who knew Infinity is an English film based on the life of an Indian mathematician. The film starred Dev Patel as Srinivas Ramanujan in the lead role. Srinivas Ramanujan was a mathematician who grew up in Madras and goes on to study in one of the most prestigious universities abroad. He later went on to become a pioneer in mathematical theories under the guidance of a professor G.H Hardy, played by actor Jeremy Irons.

Also Read: Here's Everything About Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer 'Gulabo Sitabo'

Super 30

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 is another biographical film based on the life of a mathematician. Super 30 starred Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. The film followed the life of a mathematician Anand Kumar, who works his way through challenges in life teaching students and preparing them for IIT, from Patna. Super 30 went on to become the highest-grossing film of the year, while actor Hrithik Roshan received praise for his performance.

Also Read: 'Gulabo Sitabo' Stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana & Others; Know Their Net Worth

Manto

Manto was a biographical film based on the life of a literary scholar Sadat Hasan Manto. Nawazzudin Siddiqui played the lead role in the film. The film follows the story of the writer who pens down the tensions rising between India and Pakistan. The Urdu author beautifully penned down his feels of how devastated he was when his family was forced to move to Pakistan after partition. Rasika Duggal played the role of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife in the film.

Also Read: 'Gulabo Sitabo': Here's How Netizens Reviewed Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.