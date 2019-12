Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, is soaking up the glory of his latest film Bala.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.