Ayushmann Celebrates 9 Years Of Vicky Donor, Thanks Universe For ‘realising B'wood Dream’

Ayushmann Khurrana's first film Vicky Donor released on April 20, 2012, and since the Shoojit Sircar directorial completed 9 years on Tuesday, the actor took a trip down memory lane and recalled working on this movie. Ayushmann shared a picture from his house in which he looked at his movie on the television. "If I look back now, it seems like yesterday. The year 2012 and now it’s 2021," he wrote in his caption.

Ayushmann mentioned that coincidentally they’re the same jumbled digits. On the TV screen, a still from his song Paani Da Rang appeared. He spoke about the scene and wrote that this shot reminds him of composing the line “kothe utte baeh ke akhiyaan milaunde”, and that he had written this verse of Paani Da Rang while he was shooting on a location close to Rajouri Garden in Delhi.

He added, "With perpetual butterflies in my stomach, I shot for this film, playing cricket or football with Shoojit da, post pack up, every single day." He then thanked the director Shoojit for being a great mentor and thanked Juhi Chaturvedi for coming up with this benchmark of a script and altering the course of Hindi cinema. Khurrana further thanked Ronnie for being the coolest producer. He also gave a special shout out to his big brother John Abraham for backing this gem.

"I owe it to you guys! Thank you, Yami, Annu Ji, Dolly Ji, Veera, Negi Ji and the entire team. Thank you universe for realising my big Bollywood dream," penned Ayushmann.

Ayushmann celebrates 9 years of Vicky Donor

Vicky Donor not only marked Ayushmann Khurana’s debut but also marked Yami Gautam’s debut in Hindi films. The film follows the story of how a young Punjabi sperm donor named Vicky (Ayushmann) falls in love with a Bengali bank worker named Ashima (Yami). Things turn upside down after she realises his actions. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann kick-started the shooting of his next, which is Junglee Pictures’ highly-anticipated movie titled Doctor G featuring Rakul Preet Singh. Apart from this, the actor also has films like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Googly, Anek, among others, in the pipeline.