Ayushmann Khurana Shares Experience Of Singing ‘Kinni Soni’ For Wife Tahira’s Short Film

Apart from being an excellent actor, Ayushmann Khurrana is also a skilled musician. The actor has lent his voice to various popular Bollywood songs like Pani Da Rang. Khurrana has yet again donned the musician's hat for a romantic ballad Kinni Soni for his wife Tahira Kashyap's short film titled Quarantine Crush.

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest song 'Kinni Soni'

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram and shared his latest song titled Kinni Soni that he wrote and composed. The song is for Tahira Kashyap's short film Quarantine Crush that is a part of Netflix's anthology series Feels Like Ishq. Taking to his Instagram Ayushmann wrote "Wrote and composed this butterflies inducing song with Sameer Kaushal and Gurpreet Saini for Tahira’s lovely short film #QurantineCrush which comes under #FeelsLikeIshq on Netflix. Loved collaborating with my college friends after so long. Felt like we were back in college during our late-night jam sessions in Chandigarh winters.

Thank you Jonita for the angrezi vocals."

Friends and fans react to Ayushmann Khurrana's latest song

Friends and fans of the actor quickly reacted to his latest song and left their comments. Sonali Bendre reacted to Ayushmann's song and left a heart emoticon in the comments section. Fans were all hearts for the song and one fan wrote that the song was like a breath of fresh air amidst the chaos.

Ayushmann Khurrana in Doctor G

Ayushmann Khurana's upcoming movie

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram and also shared the first look of his character from his upcoming movie Doctor G. The movie is being helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap and is a medical campus comedy-drama. While sharing the first look of the movie Ayushmann wrote "Doctor G taiyyar ho kar nikle hain. Ab hogi shooting! #Doctor G First Look."

Talking to ANI about his upcoming movie the actor said, "The subject of Doctor G is very close to me. Considering the lockdown restrictions, we all have been waiting to start shooting the film and we are glad that the day has finally arrived. It's an honour to portray a doctor on screen for the first time. I'm truly excited to start shooting the film, also because it's going to allow me to relive my memories of being a student and living the hostel life. I'm looking forward to collaborating with my director Anubhuti."

Image: Tahira Kashyap's Instagram

