Ayushmann Khurrana Accused Of 'copying' Design Of Popular Men's Apparel Brand; See Photo

Delhi based men’s clothing line; Lacquer Embassy has recently accused Ayushmann Khurrana of copying their blazer and multi-colour Chinese collar shirt. Lacquer Embassy took to their Instagram handle to post a story about the same. Lacquer Embassy’s Instagram handle posted a collage of Ayushmann Khurrana and a snap from Indian Idol season 10 that was hosted by Maniesh Paul. You can check out the Instagram post here:

Image Source: Lacquer Embassy's Instagram

The picture shared by Lacquer Embassy’s Instagram handle showcases the host of the show i.e. Maniesh Paul along with four other contestants namely Neelanjana Ray, Salman Ali, Vibhor Parashar and Ankush Bharadwaj. This photograph was clicked during the semi-finale of Indian Idol season 10. Ayushmann Khurrana seems to have copied Ankush Bharadwaj’s outfit that was designed by the men’s clothing line Lacquer Embassy. However, the colour of the blazer and Chinese collar shirt differed.

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor styled in a pink blazer. Ayushmann Khurrana ‘s Chinese collar shirt was a blend of 3 colours- pink, red and yellow. While Ankush Bharadwaj appears to be wearing a yellow blazer paired with a multi-coloured Chinese collar shirt. Ankush Bharadwaj’s Chinese collar shirt was a blend of 4 colours- yellow, navy blue, sky blue and baby pink. However, both the outfits had the same white-collar and white strip line consisting of buttons. Lacquer Embassy seemed to be quite upset with Ayushmann’s picture hence captioned their story as “Bro when you copy us at least change the collar”.

Further, Lacquer Embassy also posted their opinions about the incident in their Instagram story. Their caption read, “We normally ignore and take a high road when other brands/designers copy us but I guess the effort we put as a team to produce the work we do, it’s legit to share instances like these henceforth”. You can check out Lacquer Embassy’s Instagram story here:

Image Source: Lacquer Embassy's Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram:

The Vicky Donor actor, Ayushmann Khurrana has a huge fan following on Instagram. The actor has about 12.5 million followers on Instagram. A glance through Ayushmann Khurrana’s images on Instagram would reflect the actor’s love for blazers and jackets. You can check out some of Ayushmann Khurrana’s photos here:

Indian Idol Season 10:

Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality show that airs on Sony Entertainment Television since 2004. Indian Idol season 10 was hosted by the Mickey Virus actor, Maniesh Paul. Further, it was judged by famous singers like Vishal Dadlani, Anu Malik and Neha Kakkar. Salman Ali was the winner of Indian Idol season 10.

Promo Image Source: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram

