Ayushmann Khurrana Advises Mumbai People Suffering From Infections; 'It's Time To Mask Up'

Ayushmann Khurrana recently gave out advice to Mumbai folks suffering from viral infections like cold and fever, mentioning that it's now time to "mask up". Sharing a monochrome glimpse from his flight, the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui star spoke about how the whole city is combating such infections and further suggested they follow the superstition of tying a black thread around their ankles or wrists. His post got reactions from celebrities like Angad Bedi, Saiyami Kher and more.

Ayushmann Khurrana advises Mumbai folks suffering from infections

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, August 13, Khurrana dropped a candid picture of him sitting on a flight and shedding smiles. In the caption, he mentioned, “Inside the airplane. From the creek of the window seat 1A. It’s time to mask up again. Suna hai saara Mumbai viral/cold infection se joojh raha hai. In the meanwhile can I have a glass of warm water pls. You may put some kaali mirch too. Kaala dhaaga bhi baandh lo haath paaon mein. Nazar lag gayi hai hum sab ko. (I have heard Mumbai is reeling under viral and cold infection. Have a glass of warm water with black pepper. Also, tie a black thread on your hands and feet. We all have been struck by the evil eye)." Take a look.

Reacting to his post, Angad Bedi wrote, "What a lovely picture of you mere maan!!!! @ayushmannk." Meanwhile,Saiyami Kher also praised the picture, calling it a “Lovely shot.” Ayushmann's wife Tahira also dropped a heart emoticon, while actor Tisca Chopra wrote, "Beautiful picture."

Recently, Ayushmann shared a stunning video montage ahead of his gig abroad and reflected on the life of an artist which is filled with 'travel, love and contradictions'. "Have a gig in this quaint town close to Florence in Italy. The life of an artiste. Sigh. Full of travel, love and contradictions," he stated.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G. He was last seen in Anubhav Sinha-directorial Anek.

Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk