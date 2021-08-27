Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Can't Keep Calm As Aparshakti And Aakriti Welcomes Baby Girl

Aparshakti Khurana and his wife, Aakriti Ahuja, recently welcomed their first child. The couple was blessed with a baby girl earlier today, who they named Arzoie A Khurana. Here is how Arzoie's uncle and aunt, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap shared their excitement on her arrival.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap celebrate Aparshakti's baby's birth

Aparshakti Khurrana and Aakriti Ahuja shared the news of their baby girl via an Instagram post. The Stree shared a post that read "Aakriti and Aparshakti welcome with love Arzoie A Khurana. Born August 27, 2021." Several celebrities showered the couple with love and wish in the comment section. While Nushrratt Bharucha wrote, "Badhiyaann!!!! 👏👏," several others complimented them for the name Arzoie.

However, Ayushmann Khurrana was seemingly thrilled with the news. He shared the post in his Instagram story and wrote, "A new member in the fam. Best feeling!." He also added a red heart emoji in the story. On the other hand, Tahira Kashyap called Arzoie's birthday the "best day" of their lives. She wrote, "Baby Arzoie is here! Best day of our lives!."

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana have earlier expressed their excitement about Aparshakti and Aakriti's baby. The couple were there with Aparshakti and Aakriti at their baby shower. In the video, they were also seen playing games with celebrating. Tahira Kashyap said they were waiting for Aparshakti and Aakriti's baby for a long time. She said, "I am feeling very happy and blessed. We were all waiting for Pari and Kuckoo's baby and now the baby is coming." Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's kids were also seen playing with Aparshakti in the video. While expressing his excitement, Ayushmann Khurrana said, "My best wishes to both Kuckoo and Par. I am really excited about the baby. My kids are super excited about the baby."

Meanwhile, Aparshakti Khurana is gearing up for the release of Helmet, his first film as a lead. On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana has several projects in his pipeline and is currently shooting for the film Doctor G. Tahira Kashyap is also all set to make her directing debut with Sharmaji Ki Beti.

IMAGE: APARSHAKTI KHURANA'S TWITTER