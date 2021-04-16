Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap Review Latest Anthology Film 'Ajeeb Daastaans'

Netflix's original series Ajeeb Dastaan's premiered on the streaming platform on Friday, April 16. The series is an anthology of four short films directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Kayoze Irani. The series features Nushrratt Bharuccha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Konkona Sen Sharma, Inayat Varma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Tota Rao Chaudhry, Arman Ralhan, and Abhishek Banerjee. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, writer Tahira Kashyap has already watched the series and given their reviews about the same.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap review Ajeeb Daastaans

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram stories on Friday morning to share his review on Ajeeb Daastaans. Sharing the poster of the series that featured the look of four different stories, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Savvdhan actor wrote "What an anthology! An absolute must watch!". Tahira Kashyap also shared the same poster and wrote "What a Lovely watch! Beautifully directed by Shashank Khaitan, Neeraj Ghaywan (big fan since masaan), Kayoze Irani, Raj Mehta". The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman writer added: "Super fun watching brilliant performances" tagging the entire cast of Ajeeb Daastaans. Check out the screenshot of both of their Ajeeb Daastaans review from their respective Instagram handles-

A sneak peek of Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana recently shared a throwback picture with his brother and actor Aparshakti Khurana on the occasion of Sibling's day. The Vicky Donor star can be seen clad in a black jacket whereas Aparshakti opted for a white outfit. Both of the Khurrana brothers wore sunglasses as they posed for the picture. Ayushmann admitted that they looked heavier than the present and wrote in the caption "Khate Peete Punjabi Ghar Ke Chandigarh Ke Ladke". He further added, "We were some 8 kgs heavier and 8 times more stupid".

Ayushmann Khurana has also been sharing photos from photoshoots lately. Last week he added a picture of him in a black kurta paired with a printed white stall. He wrote in the caption "There are days when awareness of things around me sharpen. And then I just go back being myself". He shared another monochrome picture of him in which he was seen clad in a shirt and jacket but had unbuttoned his shirt showing off his abs. Check out pictures here-

Promo Image Source: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

