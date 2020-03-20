Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap Show What Perfect Couple Bonding Goals Look Like

The recent Coronavirus pandemic has caused a number of people to practice social distancing. Celebrities have also been isolating themselves to stay away from the risk of being infected with the deadly virus. A number of celebrities have been uploading the activities that they are doing while social distancing online.

Similarly, the power couple, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have shared a sweet video of them on Tahira’s Instagram. The two were seen jamming to Bollywood hits as Ayushmann backs his wife with the guitar music in the background. Read more about Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s Instagram video.

source: Tahira Kashyap Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's quarantine jamming session

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushamann Khurrana certainly show their fans a version of them that was never known by anyone. The two recently were seen on Tahira’s Instagram story singing some iconic hits of Bollywood and challenging their friends to complete the game.

The star tagged a number of stars including Bhumi Pednekar, Aakrti Ahuja, Aparshakti Khurrana, Nupur Sanon, Vicky Kaushal and more. All these stars have successfully responded to the stars' efforts to show their personal quarantine singing session on their Instagram.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap in quarantine

Tahira and Ayushmann Khurrana have been sharing a number of posts on their social media since the two have been in self-isolation. Tahira recently took to her Instagram to share a painting that was done by none other than her.

Similarly, Ayushmann has also posted a small video clip where he has been sharing some of his previous writing material. Ayushmann's videos feature different poems and stories that have been written by Ayushmann himself.

