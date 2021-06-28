Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap Turn Paps For Aparshakti Khurana's Baby Shower

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap, his wife, has turned into paparazzi after attending his brother Aparshakti Khurana's baby shower. Actor Aparshakti Khurana is expecting his first child with his wife Aakriti and recently organized a baby shower in attendance of his close family. Check out the pictures clicked by Ayushmann and his wife during the function.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap turned paparazzi

In the pictures uploaded on social media, Ayushmann and Tahira clicked a candid between the couple. Donned in a pink kaftan-style dress and wearing a flower crown, Aakriti glowed in the pictures. Ayushmann Khurrana's brother Aparshakti was seen sporting a simple black T-shirt and smiling dotingly at his wife. The couple got married in 2014 and will be welcoming their first child together.

Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Sharma pregnancy

The couple excitedly announced their pregnancy via social media, which quickly went viral among the fans. Sharing a monochrome picture of him kissing his wife's growing belly, Aparshakti quirkily announced the news about their first child. He wrote, 'लॉकडाउन में काम तो एक्सपैंड हो नहीं पाया तो हमें लगा फ़ैमिली ही एक्सपैंड कर लेते हैं #PreggerAlert (Since no work was expanded during the lockdown, we thought we'd expand our family)'. Fans and celebrities were quick to congratulate the couple on the new journey of their life.

Aparshakti Khurana on parenting

Ayushmann Khurrana's brother opened up to Hindustan Times about the new stage in life and the parenting advice he got from the father figures in his life. He revealed that even though he has yet to become a parent, he had already started feeling the need of becoming a better person for his child. He also stated that he took advice from his elder brother, father of two, and his father as well as parenting figures in his life. Lastly, the actor promised to bring his learning to a perfect execution.

Recently, the actor shared a sweet video compilation for his new single Aaya Jado Da. In the video, the actor can be seen sharing sweet moments with his wife, who was showing off her baby belly. Aparshakti thanked his fans for showing love and support for his music.

IMAGE- AYUSHMANN KHURRANA & APARSHAKTI KHURANA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.