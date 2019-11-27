Ayushmann Khurrana And Team Bala's BTS Dance On Sets Is Too Funny For Words, Watch Video

Read | Bala Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana Pens An Emotional Post For Fans

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently filming for his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, is soaking up the glory of his latest film Bala. The Amar Kaushik directorial has been raking in the big numbers at the box-office even after three weeks of its release. Looking back at the shoot of the film, Ayushmann shared a series of extremely funny behind-the-scenes videos from the sets of Bala.

Read | Ayushmaan Khurana Starrer 'Bala' To Hit The ₹100 Crore mark Soon

Ayushmann, along with the director Amar Kaushik and his co-stars Jaaved Jaffery and Abhishek Kapoor, can be seen dancing to the popular Govinda starrer song 'Meri Pant Bhi Sexy' on the terrace of the house where the shoot of the film was taking place. The actors and the crew members of the film Bala can be seen having a gala time as they dance with total abandon by imitating every step of the original song that featured in the 1994 Govinda-Karishma Kapoor film Dulaara. The video is captioned "Aisi hoti thi humari shoot" to point out the fun behind the scenes while shooting for the film.

Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Opens Up On His Film Choices, Shares His Mantra For Box-office Success

What's next for Ayushmann Khurrana?

Ayushmann Khurrana has two upcoming films lined up for 2020. He will once again be sharing screen space with actor Bhumi Pednekar after their recent movie Bala. Both will again share scree space in Hitesh Kewalya's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which is a sequel to their earlier film Shubh Mangal Savdhaan which dealt with issues of self-esteem between a couple due to failed attempts at physical intimacy. The film is being bankrolled by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar. Ayushmann Khurrana will also be seen in another film with his debut director Shoojit Sircar titled Gulabo Sitabo along with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. The Vicky Donor actor claimed that he feels honored to share the screen space with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. Both the films are scheduled to release in the month of February, 2020.

Read | Did You Know Ayushmann Khurrana Has A Real-life Connection With Vicky Donor?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.