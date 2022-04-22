Ayushmann Khurrana & Wife Tahira Pen Heartfelt Birthday Wishes For Their Daughter Varushka

On the occasion of Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's daughter's birthday, the duo unveiled beautiful glimpses of them with her on social media and even penned heartwarming wishes for her. While the actor posted an unseen picture of him and his daughter, Tahira Kashyap shared a series of her photos and stated how she was the best thing that happened to her.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap wish daughter Varushka on her birthday

Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself and his daughter, Varushka in which he can be seen holding his daughter's braids while sporting a tracksuit and cool pair of shades. On the other hand, his daughter can be seen wearing a cute hoodie while looking at him with surprise. While wishing Varushka a happy birthday, Ayushmnan Khurrana referred to her as his 'chota baby' and wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday my chota baby." (sic)

On the other hand, Tahira Kashyap also wished her daughter a happy birthday by sharing a bunch of her photos in which she can be seen spending some quality time with her daughter. In the caption, she penned a beautiful note for her in which she referred to her daughter as her accomplice, her partner in crime/travels/adventure/books, her storyteller, her bouncing board, her tiniest AD, her everything. She even added that her daughter was the best thing that happened to her. the caption read, "My accomplice, my partner in crime/travels/adventure/books, my story teller, my bouncing board , my tiniest AD, my everything, my jaan you are the best thing that happened to me! Happy birthday my baby #mine" (sic)

Besides his acting and singing, Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his choosing & portrayal of unique subjects through his films. On Wednesday the actor completed a decade since he made a debut in Bollywood with Vicky Donor also starring Yami Gautam. He played a character of a sperm donor in the film that later went on to become a big hit giving the 37-years-old actor a boost in his film career. Since then, he has made it a point to play a wide range of characters, many of which have been box office successes. The actor celebrated completing a decade in Bollywood by posting a throwback picture from the set of the film Vicky Donor and even wrote a caption along with the picture.

Image: Instagram/@tahirakashyap