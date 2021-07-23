Ayushmann Khurrana Bemoans Never Meeting His 'beacon Of Inspiration', Singer Kishore Kumar

Dream Girl Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has an impressive success story from starting-off as a VJ to becoming one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. With several movies lined up for the upcoming years, the actor is on a roll with his forthcoming movie titled Doctor G making a massive buzz in the industry. The actor recently revealed his inspiration in the industry and one of his biggest regrets in life.

Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest regret in life

While talking to ANI ahead of the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, Ayushmann Khurrana talked about how the late legendary singer Kishore Kumar impacted his life and career. Revealing that Kishore Kumar was his biggest inspiration, Khurrana said, 'Kishore Kumar is not just a legend and an icon, he is an institution. He has always been a beacon of inspiration for me, his songs have given me my biggest learnings when I decided to pursue my passion for music and I'm in awe of the legacy he has left behind'.

Addressing the 'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si' singer as 'Guru', the 36-year-old actor revealed that he always found the late singer to be fascinating. He said 'Kishore Kumar was the multi-talented showman of the century and as an artiste, I find that fascinating. He shaped the industry, has been inspiring musicians for generations and carved his name in the history of the Indian film and music industry. Honestly, he is, has been and will always be my guru'.

The young actor also revealed his biggest regret in life and bemoaned never getting the opportunity to seek Kumar's blessings in person. He concluded, 'It is my single biggest regret that I didn't get the opportunity to meet him and seek his blessings but, through his music, I'm blessed to understand his brilliance'.

More on Kishore Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana movies

Kishore Kumar is considered as one of the most prominent figures in Bollywood with an impressive track record of music and movies. His most memorable work remains songs like Koi Humdum Na Raha, Allah Kare Tu Bhi Aa Jaye and Matwale Hum Matwale Suhani. On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana's movies like Doctor G and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui are all set to grace the silver screen.

