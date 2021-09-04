Ayushmann Khurrana Bids Goodbye To Allahabad, Wraps Up Shooting For 'Doctor G'

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has a long list of films in the pipeline. The actor has been shooting relentlessly ever since the COVID-19 lockdown was up. One of his upcoming movies is Doctor G, for which he had shoots scheduled in Bhopal and Allahabad. The actor and the team of the film recently wrapped up their shoot. As the team celebrated with a doctor themed cake, Ayushmann bid goodbye to Allahabad.

Ayushmann Khurrana wraps up Doctor G shoot

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet starrer Doctor G's shoot was taking place in Allahabad. The team recently wrapped up the shoot for the upcoming film with a small celebration. Taking to Instagram stories, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a photo of a two-tier doctor-themed cake and announced the film's wrap. The cake also had Ayushmann's character with a doctor's coat and spectacles. In the story, the actor wrote, 'It's a wrap! Doctor G."

The actor then bid goodbye to the city of Allahabad from his flight window. In the background, the actor buff added the song Remember Me by UMI. He then said hello to Mumbai and shared how he would miss shooting for the film. He wrote, "Will miss shooting for Doctor G."

More about Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G

Doctor G cast Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film also cast Shefali Shah in a pivotal role named Dr Nandini. The film will reportedly revolve around a social message. It is being directed by Anubhuti Kaushik while Junglee Pictures is bankrolling it. The film's shoot commenced on July 14 in Bhopal. On Day 1, Ayushmann Khurrana shared Doctor G is the best script he has ever read. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a monochrome photo of himself wearing a Doctor G mask. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Day 1 #DoctorG This is the third film I’ll be shooting in the pandemic. But summers will be tough. One of the best scripts I’ve ever read."

Ayushmann Khurrana will reportedly play the role of a medical student in this upcoming campus drama. He first shared his look for the film on July 19. In the photo, Ayushmann Khurrana was wearing a green coloured checked shirt beneath a doctor's coat. He had a gynaecology book in his hands and hinted at the G in Doctor G. In the caption, he wrote, "Doctor G taiyyar ho kar nikle hain. Ab hogi shooting!."

IMAGE: AYUSHMANN KHURRANA'S INSTAGRAM