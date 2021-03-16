Ayushmann Khurrana Blames Tahira For 'bad Scores In 12'; Pens Adorable Anniversary Note

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram on March 15, 2021, to wish his wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana on the occasion of their wedding anniversary. He posted a sweet and long message for his wife tracing their relationship right at the beginning and comparing it to where the couple stands at present. His message for his wife was accompanied by a single picture of Tahira Kashyap Khurrana enjoying amidst nature. She can be seen resting against a railing and behind her stands tall towering mountains and clear skies. Tahira is wearing a red Adidas hoodie and a pair of jean shorts while looking away from the camera.

Ayushmann Khuranna marks 20 years of togetherness with Tahira

In his caption, Ayushmann Khurrana jokingly blamed Tahira for distracting him and becoming the main reason why he did not become a doctor. He said that he had started dating Tahira when the two of them were in class twelve and it was before a Chemistry exam that the two of them had gone out for the first time. He also blamed Tahira for “terrible ranks in PMT and CET exams”. But he then backed his words by saying that it was not her fault as he was bad at multi-tasking while she was great at it.

He reminisced about how they listened to Bryan Adams’ Inside out on loop till the cassette got ruined. Ayushmann Khurrana then spoke about how the two of them spoke to each other in fear of their parents picking up the parallel phone line and hearing them talk. He then fondly talked about how they have now completed two decades of togetherness and love. He ended the post by joking that his wife would be asking him what he meant by the pure Hindi terms he had used in the post and asked her to go figure it out.

Tahira Kashyap Khuranna also posted a sweet video for her husband on the occasion. Her video was a montage of the moments they had spent together right from the start to the present encompassing all of the important moments in between. She captioned the picture by saying, “Haters will say it’s so cheesy! Well, I have been there too, but it’s amazing to be on this side of the spectrum... such a sucker for love I amðŸ˜„ðŸ™ˆhopelessly in love with youðŸ’œ @ayushmannk #happyanniversary #oganniversary #20years”.