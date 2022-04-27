Ayushmann Khurrana Calls Himself 'bravest' In Film Industry; 'Other Actors Think Twice..'

Touted as one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry, Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his unique and brave choices of films. From essaying the role of a sperm donor in Vicky Donor to portraying the love interest of a transgender in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, the actor has proved to be a true gem for Indian cinema. Not afraid to take up roles that are completely out of the box yet challenging, Khurrana essays every role like a perfectionist and his films are proof of it.

Now, the Andhadhun actor has called himself the bravest actor in the film industry, saying that he envies certain characters like Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar and Barfi.

Ayushmann Khurrana calls himself 'bravest' in the film industry

During a chat with Hindustan Times, Ayushmann Khurrana was asked to name a contemporary actor he considers the bravest. While replying, he said that he is the bravest of all, adding, "Kiska naam lu jo mujhse bhi zyada brave ho, maine kya chhoda hai aisa jo baaki koi kar sakta tha, jo socha ho kisine (Whom should I name who can be called braver than me, what have I left that someone else could have done or thought of doing)?" He also stated that he envy certain characters like Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar and Barfi.

While talking about the various roles he has enacted in multiple films, the 37-year-old actor continued his part and said, "I will go ahead with something quirky which other actors may think twice before taking it up. I have made a career out of it."

Ayushmann Khurrana on the work front

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set for the release of his forthcoming action-flick Anek. The upcoming actioner will reunite director Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann after their blockbuster film Article 15. Billed as a socio-political thriller, Anek is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Sinha under the banners of T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks.

The film is shot in the exquisite locations of the North East and is considered Sinha's most ambitious and expensive project to date. Ayushmann Khurrana will be essaying the role of Joshua. The upcoming actioner will be released on May 27, 2022. Ayushmann also has Doctor G in his kitty.

Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk