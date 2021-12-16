Ayushmann Khurrana Calls Neeraj Chopra His Inspiration; Says 'would Love To Do His Biopic'

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is known for picking some off-beat scripts and starring movies that tackle some social issues. From addressing erectile dysfunction to LGBTQ+ rights in his movies, the actor has touched viewers' hearts with his tremendous skills. He is currently garnering praises for his latest film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The movie received positive reviews from critics, who even lauded the makers and cast for the film's plot which revolved around the issue of inclusivity of the transgender community. While talking about his choice of movies and the people who inspire him, the actor mentioned he is willing to play Olympian Neeraj Chopra if his biopic is ever made.

Ayushmann Khurrana recently revealed he is constantly inspired by people who are real. The actor, who often addresses social issues in his films, revealed his current inspiration is Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. He said, "Right now, I’m hugely inspired by Neeraj Chopra and what this youth icon has achieved on the world stage and made our nation incredibly proud.” Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win an Olympic Gold medal in athletics.

Ayushmann expresses his wish to play Neeraj's role in his biopic

The actor expressed he is keen to play Neeraj Chopra if a biopic is ever made on him. Ayushmann Khurrana further highlighted the ace performance of the Olympian and said, "The resolve and the nerves of steel that he showcased at the Olympics to won gold for India needs to be saluted." "I would love to play him in a biopic if it's made in the near future and if Neeraj chooses to not play himself on screen," the actor added. He also mentioned how these achievements need to be celebrated and such life stories should be told to people across the country.

Details about Neeraj Chopra's Olympic win

Neeraj Chopra made his Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The athlete scripted history as he won the gold medal in javelin throw and became the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold. He is also the youngest-ever Indian to bring home an Olympic gold medal.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana has several projects in the pipeline. The actor is set to share the screen for the first time with Rakul Preet and Shefali Shah in the upcoming campus drama Doctor G. He will also star in Anek and Action Hero.

Image: PR