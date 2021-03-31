Ayushmann Khurrana 'cannot Get Over Soundtrack' Of This 2019 Malayalam Film

Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram recently featured a post in which the actor was seen appreciating the movie Kumbalangi Nights' songs. The actor was listening to the song Uyiril Thodum, sung by Sooraj Santhosh and Anne Amie.

Ayushmann Khurrana jams to 'Kumbalangi Nights' songs

The actor shared a picture on his Insta story of the song and wrote that he couldn't get over the soundtrack of the movie. Kumbalangi Nights is a 2019 Malayalam comedy-drama directed by Madhu C. Narayanan. Kumbalangi Nights cast includes actors like Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, Fahadh Faasil, and Sreenath Bhasi, along with newcomers Anna Ben, Grace Antony, and Mathew Thomas. The movie upon its release received universal critical acclaim and was listed as one of the best Malayalam films of the decade by several publications.

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movies

Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha's action thriller movie Anek. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a look of his character Joshua from the movie. The duo had worked together earlier in the movie Article 15. While sharing the photos, Ayushmann wrote that he was really excited to work with director Anubhav Sinha again.

The actor will also be seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, an upcoming romantic drama film directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The movie will also feature Vaani Kapoor as the female lead. The film is scheduled to release on 9th July 2021.

A quick look at Ayushmann Khurrana's movies

The actor started his career as a radio jockey and later transitioned into acting. He made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Shoojit Sircar's romantic comedy Vicky Donor, co-starring Annu Kapoor and Yami Gautam. The actor was next seen in the romantic comedy Bewakoofiyaan co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. He rose to popularity with his roles in commercially successful romantic comedy films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Ayushmann, for his role in the movie Andhadhun, won the National Film Award for Best Actor, sharing it with Vicky Kaushal for Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actor went on to feature in various successful movies like Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Dream Girl, and Bala.

Source: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

