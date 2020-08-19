Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates 3 years of 'Bareilly Ki Barfi,' thanks fans for love

As the 2017 film, Bareilly Ki Barfi clocked three years on August 18, the star stellar cast of the film Ayushamnn Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, and Kriti Sanon could not hold on to their excitement. To commemorate the special occasion, Ayushmann Khurrana shared the poster of the film on his Instagram story while thanking his fans for the love they have shown towards the film.

3 years of Bareilly Ki Barfi

The actor who played the role of Chirag Dubey, a printing press owner, reposted the poster shared by Junglee Pictures on his Instagram story and captioned it as, “Thank you for the love” along with a folding hand and a yellow heart-shaped emoticon. Apart from Ayushmann, Rajkummar Rao also shared a similar poster on his Instagram story. In the poster, the amazing trio can be seen sitting and smiling while looking at each other.

Set in the small town of Bareilly, the story of the highly appreciated film revolves around Bitti (Kriti Sanon) is a free-spirited young girl who lives life on her own terms and refuses to be pressured into getting married. Her life takes a shift when she meets a printing press owner Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann Khurrana) and expresses her desire to meet her favourite author Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar Rao).

Apart from the stars, director of the film Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari too shared a few BTS pictures along with a heartfelt caption. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari extended her gratitude towards the star cast of the film and the audience. The slideshow captured a page, which gave a sneak peek into the screenplay plan of the film. In the other pictures of the post, Ashwiny was seen posing with an all smiling face with each actor in the film.

Instagramming the slideshow, as part of the caption she wrote, "I started working on #BareillykiBarfil right after #Nilabatteysannata and when I look at my timeline today all I can see is happiness. Thank you for giving so much of love dear cinema lovers and audience for #bareillykibarfi".

She further added, "From clapping at the interval scene to cheering along and taking sides for Bitti, Chirag, Pritam Vidhrohi, Bitti ke pappa and mummy ðŸ’šYour encouragement only makes me create paths not taken before. Gratitude. #3yearsbareillykibarfi". Scroll down to take a look at her post for three years of Bareilly Ki Barfi.

