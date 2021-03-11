Ayushmann Khurrana Celebrates Maha Shivratri By Listening To This 2019 Song; Find Out

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram stories on Thursday to share what he is listening to on the occasion of Maha Shivratri 2021. He uploaded a segment of singer Paddy Shivoham's song Shankar (Shiv Kailashon Ke Waasi), dedicated to Lord Shiva. The track is a soulful rendition of a traditional Shiv Bhajan. The song is also popular by the name BholeBaba and was shot in the mesmerising Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh. Ayushmann praised the singer for his melodious rendition and wished his fans and followers a Happy Mashivratri 2021. The actor wrote, "Well done @paddyshivoham, listen to this beauty this Mahashivratri." Take a look at his Instagram story updates here.

Ayushmann celebrates Maha Shivratri 2021

The song Shiv Kailashon Ke Waasi has garnered over 6 million views since its release on September 9, 2019. The song features vocals from Paddy, guitars by Blesson and flute by Rahul Jasotra. Take a look at the music video for Shiv Kailashon Ke Waasi here.

Ayushmann is well known for starring in films with strong social themes like Article 15, Badhaai Ho and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan among others. He has continued to voice his support for various social and humanitarian causes on his social media, alongside making headlines for choosing sharp scripts based on social issues.

The actor recently posted a tribute on Instagram to all Indian girls and women as he pledged to end the violence against the girl child and women on the occasion of International Women's Day. He posted a series of photos requesting his audience that it is their responsibility to protect women and the girl child. In association with UNICEF India, the actor wrote, "Violence against women and girls is unacceptable and must be stopped. It is everyone’s responsibility. Together, we must #ENDviolence against girls and women in India. #WomensDay". Take a look at his post here.

Ayushmann Khurrana's movies

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo that released on Amazon Prime Video in 2020. He will next be seen in the romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui alongside Vaani Kapoor. The film will release on July 9 this year. Ayushmann also has the upcoming action thriller Anek in the pipeline, which is written and directed by Anubhav Sinha and will release on September 17 this year.

