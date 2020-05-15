Ayushmann Khurrana's Chart-topping Songs With His Composer-friend Rochak Kohli

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the few Bollywood actors who is known for his acting as well as singing skills. Right from his first song Pani da Rang, Ayushmann has had great luck with each of the songs that he sings. All of his songs have had millions of views on YouTube and are widely loved by his fans. For many of his songs, Ayushmann has collaborated with his music composer friend Rochak Kolhi and gave some amazing tracks. Check out some of his hits with Rochak.

Ayushmann Khurrana chart-topping songs

Chan Kitthan

Chan Kitthan is one of the slow melodious tracks of Ayushmann where the video features South Indian beauty Pranitha. The lyrics of this song are penned by Kumaar. The song speaks of a longing for a lost love. The video is shot in the beautiful hilly mountains which perfectly matches the vibe of the song.

Yahin Hoon Main

The song Yahin Hoon Main is sung by Ayushmann Khaurrana where the video features him and Yami Gautam. In this video, the song is a flashback of some missing music group and Yami Gautam is seen visiting the site of the incident and reminiscing her partner. The lyrics are penned by the duo along with Gautam Govind Sharma and Gurpreet Saini while the music is composed by Rochak.

Mitti Di Khushboo

Mitti Di Khushboo is another romantic number by Ayushmann where he is reminiscing about his lost love. The lyrics of the song are penned by Rochak Kohli, Gurpreet Saini, and Gautam Govind Sharma. Rochak Kohli has composed the music of this romantic number. Even Huma Qureshi can be seen in the video of the song, she had made her debut in music videos with this Ayushmann Khurrana song.

Nain Na Jodeen

The emotional song Nain Na Jodeen features Badhai Ho actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta. The song plays when things go wrong between the couple in the movie. The song is crooned by Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Kakkar and Rochak Kohli, while the music is composed by Rochak Kohli.

Promo Image courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

