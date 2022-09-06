Ayushmann Khurrana Comes Out In Support Of Arshdeep Singh: 'For God's Sake, Stop Trolling'

Young Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh got terribly trolled for dropping a catch in the India vs Pakistan match that took place in Dubai during the Asia Cup 2022. While the cricketer’s parents expressed their anger towards fans slamming players every time for their performance on the field, actor Ayushmann Khurrana lent support to the Indian cricketer and urged the fans to stop trolling him.

Ayushmann Khurrana posts video in support of cricketer Arshdeep

Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which he can be seen dancing to a Punjabi song alongside actors Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and others by motivating Indians and the Indian cricket team. In the caption, he penned a note stating how he couldn't get over last night’s nerves after watching the Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan.

He further reflected on India’s defeat and stated that one should look at the silver lining which was Kohli’s good form as well as fair weather. He even mentioned how they should support the team when they lose a close one and urged everyone to stop trolling Arshdeep Singh. While concluding the post, Ayushmann Khurrana stated that he was expecting fireworks in the rest of the tournament and praying for the next clash.

The caption read, “It’s been almost 24 hours but can’t get over last night’s nerves. There’s always a heartbreak when india loses a match. But let’s look at the silver lining. Kohli is in form now! SKY is looking good. Also our openers Let’s not be fickle and fair weather. We should support our team even when they lose a close one. And for God’s sake, stop trolling Arshdeep. He’s a great prospect. Expecting fireworks in the rest of the tournament. Praying for the next clash.” (sic)

Meanwhile, speaking to news agency ANI, Arshdeep Singh's parents talked about their son being trolled for his performance in the match. "We went to watch the match. India-Pakistan match is always interesting. Fans get emotional, and angry when their team loses and say a few words. We are taking it positively and there is no problem," Arshdeep's father Darshan Singh told ANI.

The cricketer was also subjected to 'Khalistani' remarks on social media, which seemingly originated from Pakistan. This led the IT Ministry to contact Wikipedia executives for a meeting to seek an explanation on how the cricketer’s Wikipedia page entry was changed to allege a 'Khalistan' association.

