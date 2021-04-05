Ayushmann Khurrana Commences Shoot For 'Doctor G', Shares Character Name

Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday (5th April) announced that he has begun shooting for Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of the script and also revealed his character name in the movie.

"Ayushmann Khurrana as Dr. Uday Gupta," the script read. The movie is based on a campus of a medical institute. Anubhuti will make her debut as a feature film director. She has directed mini-series Afsos and short film Moi Marjaani in the past. READ | Ayushmann Khurrana spots sparrows, shares how to differentiate between male & female ones

The film has been written by Anubhuti, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, and Saurabh Bharat. Ayushmann collaborates with producers Junglee Pictures for the third time after hits such as Bareilly Ki Barfi and Badhaai Ho.

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movies

Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha's action thriller movie Anek. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a look of his character Joshua from the movie. The duo had worked together earlier in the movie Article 15. While sharing the photos, Ayushmann wrote that he was really excited to work with director Anubhav Sinha again.

The actor will also be seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, an upcoming romantic drama film directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The movie will also feature Vaani Kapoor as the female lead. The film is scheduled to release on 9th July 2021.

The actor started his career as a radio jockey and later transitioned into acting. He made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Shoojit Sircar's romantic comedy Vicky Donor, co-starring Annu Kapoor, and Yami Gautam. The actor was next seen in the romantic comedy Bewakoofiyaan co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. He rose to popularity with his roles in commercially successful romantic comedy films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Ayushmann, for his role in the movie Andhadhun, won the National Film Award for Best Actor, sharing it with Vicky Kaushal for Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actor went on to feature in various successful movies like Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Dream Girl, and Bala.

