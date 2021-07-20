Ayushmann Khurrana Documents Latest 'obsession' In Bhopal, Says 'Makes Me A Calmer Doc'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is in Bhopal these days to shoot for his upcoming movie Doctor G, took to Instagram and documented his ‘latest obsession.’ The actor revealed that is currently obsessed with a special kind of drum called tank drum. In the video, he can be seen playing the drum. He said that playing the drum in the hot and humid weather of central India makes him calmer.

Ayushmann Khurrana shares his latest obsession

The actor who has found a companion on his shooting sets, is accompanied everywhere he goes and loves to play it whenever he gets an opportunity. Sharing a video of himself showing his drumming skills, Ayushmann wrote, "This is my latest obsession. Early mornings. Late nights. Also in between shots. It’s called a Tank Drum. My best company in Bhopal. Makes me a calmer doc in this hot and humid central India. Produces a divine sound. Do you identify the song that I interspersed in the jam, from the film Sehra (1963), sung by Lata di. #Tankdrum #DoctorG #Bhopal."



On July 19, the Bala actor unveiled his first look from the film. In the first look, Ayushamann is seen playing the role of a medical student. Sharing the first look at his character, Ayushmann wrote, "Doctor G taiyyar ho kar nikle hain. Ab hogi shooting! #DoctorGFirstLook (sic)." The film directed by Anubhuti Kashyap is a campus comedy-drama. Apart from Ayushmann, the film also stars Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chadha in key roles. Doctor G is produced by Junglee Pictures and marks the third collaboration between Ayushmann Khurrana and the production house after Bareilly Ki Barfi and Badhaai Ho.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is awaiting the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor and Anubhav Sinha's Anek. The actor also has Googly and the remake of Basu Chatterjee's 1976 film Choti si Baat in the pipeline.

IMAGE: AYUSHMANNKHURRANA/Instagram

