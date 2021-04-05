Ayushmann Khurrana Drools Over Katy Perry's Video From 'American Idol'; Watch Video

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana often shares memes and funny videos on his social media. He was recently seen drooling over Katy Perry's video shared by him on his story. Take a look at the hilarious video shared by Ayushmann on his Instagram.

Ayushmann Khurrana drools over Katy Perry's flirting video

Ayushmann took to his Instagram handle to share a reel of Katy Perry. The clip is from Indian Idol America's auditions. Katy is seen flirting with a contestant named Trevor. She called him hot and mentioned that only hot guys are named Trevor. Trevor calls her ma'am when she asks him to call her by her name. When he said that just respected her, she said she didn't want him to respect her. Ayushmann shared the video and sent heart eyes and a laughing emoji after seeing her flirt with him. Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram story here.

Image source: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

A sneak peek into Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

Ayushmann shared a picture of himself dressed in a brown velvet blazer. He paired it with a white shirt and a black printed tie. He also wore a black mask to protect himself from the virus. He wrote, "Your gaze becomes stronger when you’re wearing a mask. It’s just an illusion though." He also shared a video of himself sporting a funky colourful jacket with white sweatpants with colourful patches. He also wore a black mask and white sneakers. He wrote, "Technicolour in the pandemic. 2021." Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's latest photos.

He recently wrapped the shoot of his film Anek directed by Anubhav Sinha. He wrote that the film is based on an untouched subject. He added, "A very important new age cinema. Why do I get emotional on the last day of the shoot? Coz I will never get to play that character again." He mentioned that he will miss playing the role of Joshua and he will miss North East. He shared the last shot of the film, complimented the director, shared a snap with his entire team and the stationary he used for the film. Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's latest post where he got all emotional about a film.

Promo Image Source: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

